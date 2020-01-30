Hundreds, perhaps thousands of people are dying in China from the coronavirus. It has spread across the world and has now started spreading in the United States. The World Health Organization has has declared a health emergency worldwide. President Trump has organized an extremely high-level task force to prepare for as many scenarios as possible to mitigate the spread to the United States and to deal with the threat should it become the killer it already is in China.

What was CNN’s big concern? They’re complaining about diversity on the task force.

Coronavirus task force another example of Trump administration's lack of diversity | Analysis https://t.co/bs7L1rUZzc pic.twitter.com/MzzoslqZpT — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 30, 2020

I once joked that the President could find the cure for cancer and they’d complain about how his efforts had harmed the oncology industry. But this is even worse as it displays the inherent cluelessness of a “news” organization that has somehow disavowed any attachment it once had for reality. They see only one thing, “stop Trump,” and they will never pass up on an opportunity to find fault in every single thing he does.

But this is the double-whammy “winner” for CNN. Not only do they get to denounce an action be the President, in this case attempting to preserve American lives, but they also get to do so by waving their “We’re Woke” flag to attract the triggered progressive masses who embrace Cultural Marxism. It’s a great day at CNN when they can kill two birds with one stone.

Needless to say, many on Twitter weren’t impressed.

Too many white people are trying to find a cure for Coronavirus! 😂 https://t.co/5nECYoU01w — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 30, 2020

CNN would prefer people get sick than have a committee of white people who might be qualified on this particular subject. https://t.co/JJ2ErTDmDg — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 30, 2020

This needs to be fixed immediately. When I lay dying of bat soup fever, I want to be able to say that the task force may not have been the most qualified, but goddamn they were a diverse bunch. https://t.co/2nQSy4SmtZ — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 30, 2020

CNN thinks people should be given jobs based on the color of their skin https://t.co/YQ6wX1IGIh — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 30, 2020

Because tackling a deadly virus needs affirmative action. https://t.co/olXKK1L3YF — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 30, 2020

HAHAHA!!! It’s absolute parody at this point!

THAT’S the important part of the story? Diversity!??

Mental patients. https://t.co/QXAvH5MlOc — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) January 30, 2020

The saddest part isn’t that CNN decided to run this garbage with actual people dying of the coronavirus. The saddest part is many in their target audience, the “woke,” will read this story and think, “Right on, CNN!”

