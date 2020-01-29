Project Veritas has released another explosive video that will be ignored by the media again. This time around it’s two Bernie Sanders staffers in South Carolina talking about ‘extreme action’ and the possibility of armed conflict.

It’s not just the usual authoritarian leftist boilerplate on the possibility of executing landlords, or downplaying leftist oppression of the past. It’s that these radical ideas are being discussed out in the open to the agreement of other staffers in the area.

These tapes also have a disturbing consistency, ranging from downplaying of past horrors or the idea of armed conflict right up to the imprisonment and execution of their political opponents. These are all too familiar themes because authoritarians all have the same method of operation.

One man, one vote, once.

The latest video featured the words of one Bernie staffer who admitted that it’s “Thinking less about persuading people and more about mobilizing the people we already have”. This means having a small cadre run the show instead of convincing the majority to their way of thinking.

This is typical behavior of the left in that while they talk big on democracy, it’s really about control of society for the socialist elite on the extreme left. As we are witnessing in the ‘commonwealth’ of Virginia, they ignore the will of the people once they attain power.

The Bottom Line: This is who they are.

There is no sugar coating the truth here. We’ve seen several and possibility more video exposés of the people behind Bernie Sanders. Videos of staffers for Bernie Sanders campaign openly talking about the imprisonment and execution of their political enemies. Discussions on arming up and of ‘extreme action’ along with admonitions about keeping it all quiet until after the election.

There is a reason why the nation’s socialist media avoids this subject. Were it a few outliers, they could dismiss it out of hand, but they know more have to be on the way just as they know that these views are commonplace among Bernie’s comrades.

