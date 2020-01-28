It seems the corporate and left-wing media is starting to worry about the Democrat Civil War. It is actually pretty funny to see them wringing their hands now, since I have been writing about the crop of Justice Democrats being an obvious challenge to the Democrat establishment since they were elected in November of 2018. It is also part of a longer term strategy articulated by Democrat Socialists of America founder Michael Harrington in 1988. He clearly states he has no intention of starting a new party. Rather the goal was to transform the existing Democrat party.

The modern face of this movement, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, has recently remarked that she cannot believe she and Joe Biden are members of the same party. She went further to say that it is the moderate and conservative members of the Democrat party that don’t belong. She also put her money where her mouth is and is funding progressive challengers to sitting members of the House rather than paying her dues to the party.

However, the most effective thing AOC and the other members of the Democrats left flank may have done is push impeachment. Ostensibly, they did this to attack Donald Trump. However, I have to wonder if their insistence was not simply another method of taking down the establishment of their own party. And I called it back in September:

It seems the Democrats are willing to throw Joe Biden & Barack Obama under the bus as a sacrifice to their progressive base. An impeachment trial focused on Ukraine will bring tons of evidence of corruption & abuse of power during the 2016 election. On live TV. — Stacey – A.K.A The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) September 26, 2019

There was simply no way that the President was going to mount a defense of the Ukraine call without detailing the prima facia evidence of corruption surrounding Burisma and the Bidens. That timeline and evidence was detailed yesterday during the impeachment trial. Now, you can almost smell the panic.

Socialist Bernie Sanders is rising in the early primary state polls and has a legitimate shot at winning Iowa and New Hampshire. History tells us that when a primary candidate of either party does this, they are the eventual nominee. Faux socialist Elizabeth Warren and small-town Mayor Pete are sinking fast. Either may have been acceptable to the Establishment of the DNC but seem to have had their time at the top. The other moderate, Amy Klobuchar, does not seem to have gotten much lift from her New York Times endorsement.

This was the case before yesterday’s outline by Trump’s attorney Pam Bondi. Her outline included the testimony of Democrat witnesses and coverage from corporate media outlets about Hunter Biden’s involvement in Burisma expressing concern. It was also before the likelihood of witnesses increased with the leak of John Bolton’s manuscript. According to Senator Ted Cruz, if the Democrats call Bolton, it is highly likely that Republicans will move to call Hunter Biden.

Even more interesting, if Hunter is called, he can be compelled to testify by the Senate. In spite of the 5th Amendment, the Senate by statute can compel testimony by giving immunity. If this happens, the miasma of corrupt behavior is going to stick to the Biden’s. This is enhanced by recent interviews with Peter Schweitzer who details the financial rewards reaped by the entire Biden family during the years Joe Biden held office in his new book Profiles in Corruption.

It is very possible by pushing impeachment and threatening dozens of incumbents with primary challengers, AOC and the Squad may give their preferred candidate an advantage for the nomination. Seriously wounding the candidacy of Joe Biden compounded with Elizabeth warren sinking in the polls all give a boost to Bernie Sanders. So, they may win this battle.

The good news is the chances of them winning the war with their aging comrade in November has a number of skeptics. Perhaps the most interesting commentary is from pollster Frank Luntz:

If @AOC successfully splits the Democratic electorate between a center-left and further-left party, it would be a godsend to the @GOP for the next decade. https://t.co/Uw6seLUlG2 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 20, 2020

Psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson has remarked:

We’ve kind of figured out when the right-wingers go too far. Right-wing identity politics devolves into claims of ethnic and racial superiority and moral justification for actions based on those categories. When do the left-wingers go too far? Oh, we don’t know.”

Luckily, the last person I heard praising Richard Spencer was Joy Behar on The View. And mainstream right-wing politicians reject identitarian politics and do not let those who espouse them power. Peterson goes on to articulate his views on when the left-wing crosses the line. If AOC and her socialist hoard win the primary, the Democrats may spend the next decade trying to figure it out.

