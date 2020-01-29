A YouTube video sat in my tray for a few days. It came from a Tweet that caught my eye that didn’t say much about what was on the video, but enough to make me interested. This Tweet from Republican strategist and communications guru Jason Miller brought me to a video that, at 34-minutes long, ended up in my cue to watch later.

Go get ‘em, @RudyGiuliani! “Rudy Giuliani’s Common Sense EP. 1: Since No Crimes Exist, It Must Be Dismissed” https://t.co/43gK0axXm8 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 24, 2020

Videos that go to my cue have about a 50/50 chance of ever being watched. Time is critical and in demand, so I usually watch or listen to them based on the length. Last night, GPS told me I had a 30-minute drive, so I popped Rudy Giuliani’s video onto my phone and played it through my car speakers. Within 5-minutes, I was tempted to pull over to take notes.

Going in, I figured it would be the standard rhetoric we often hear from commentators giving their pro-Trump campaign pitch and/or anti-impeachment diatribes. I should have known better because unlike the vast majority of commentators, Giuliani exists in both worlds. He’s an expert on both the legal and political aspects of impeachment and he’s a participant who has first-hand knowledge of the events that led up to it. He’s been in the Democrats’ closets and seen what skeletons lie within. Moreover, his unique ability to to sniff out corruption within the framework of the law pays tribute to his history fighting for the people he represents, whether as an attorney, a mayor, or an investigator into the biggest corruption scandal that the media loves to ignore.

His comparison of Adam Schiff and Joseph McCarthy is spot on, but more importantly the way their respect parties handled their malfeasance is sharply contrasted. Schiff is loved by his party for breaking the rules to take down their shared enemy. McCarthy was rebuked by his party despite being motivated by similar concerns. Facts matter. At least they do to Republicans. With the modern Democratic Party, it seems that the only thing of substance is their feelings.

When I heard Rudy Giuliani was doing a show, I thought, “hmm, sounds interesting.” When I finally listened to it, I was absolutely blown away. America needs to take notice and watch this. Well done, sir!

