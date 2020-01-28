President Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan, dubbed the “Deal of the Century,” at a press conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side. The plan has components that are favorable to each side and will mark a starting point for serious negotiations if the Palestinians are willing to come to the table. But even before the deal was unveiled, the Palestinian Authority called a meeting with both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to show unity in opposing the deal they hadn’t seen.

Now that it’s out there, will the Palestinians negotiate? That remains to be seen as many of their leaders vowed to reject the plan long before it was unveiled. Reactions on Twitter were mixed, as can be expected from anything that pertains to President Trump, Israel, or the Palestinians. In this case, all three topics converged to spark contention on social media.

Trump's peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a unique opportunity — and also a strategic milestone for Israel. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 28, 2020

“In truth, Jerusalem is liberated” Very powerful line from #DealOfTheCentury press conference — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) January 28, 2020

Trump: Peace requires compromise, but we will never ask Israel to compromise its security. #DealOfTheCentury — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) January 28, 2020

Outline of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Middle East Peace Plan pic.twitter.com/spUJTbt8Ja — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) January 28, 2020

The Trump peace plan essentially acknowledges facts on the ground: Israel is not going to dismantle major Jewish settlements, nor should they; the Palestinians are not going to get a divided Jerusalem, nor should they; the right of return is a fantasy designed to destroy Israel. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 28, 2020

I suspect it is important that Trump said "Eastern Jerusalem" and not "East Jerusalem" in reference to Pal capital. "Eastern" probably means slightly outside the city, preserving united Jerusalem — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 28, 2020

Extremely important time for Palestinian leadership to prove it wants better for its people by accepting a deal that’ll encourage peace, incentivize good behavior & ultimately improve the quality of life for Palestinians currently used as pawns by their leaders #DealOfTheCentury — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) January 28, 2020

Trump: Palestinians must stop malign activities of Palestinian terror groups and incitement and permanently halting financial compensation to terrorists.#DealOfTheCentury — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) January 28, 2020

The genocidal "Palestinians" will never accept peace plan. For 72 years they have rejected every plan that offered them them a country. Because its not about statehood, it's about annihilating the Jewish State. That's their goal. https://t.co/KnueqD1HIt pic.twitter.com/eO4Y1NqEC5 — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) January 28, 2020

At question is whether or not the Palestinians can accept giving Israel full control over Jerusalem as well as annexed territories in the West Bank and Golan Heights. The White House backed both options last year, marking a break from past official U.S. policies. But as tension escalates in the region regarding Israel whether they’re taking land that is lawfully theirs or not, the prevailing notion is that we may as well back the annexations and help Israel properly defend its borders.

“I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems,” the President said. The plan is 80-pages long, much more detailed than previous attempts at a peace plan. Palestinians would get their capitol in eastern Jerusalem and would more than double their land under the deal.

The plan does call for a four-year freeze in new Israeli settlement construction, during which time details of a comprehensive agreement would be negotiated. Palestinians have to reach certain benchmarks to achieve a state. The benchmarks include rooting out terrorism, stopping “pay to slay,” implementing steps toward free speech, and political reforms.

The Palestinians do not get the shaft in this deal. In fact, this will be the most lucrative and prosperity-driven offer ever made to the disparate groups that comprise what is today called “Palestinians.” A “New Palestine” would allow them to have nearly full autonomy without being beholden to Israel for much. They will continue to rely on Israel for defense and many utilities, but their economy will be driven by other Middle Eastern nations, the European Union, and the United States. It’s an opportunity to pull their people out of poverty. All they have to do is embrace peace.

There may be some wiggle room for tweaks, but the deal is solid for all parties involved. The Palestinians would be foolish to pass up the opportunity to make their people whole and give them the resources to advance in the world. It’s a great starting point.

