Don Lemon and Rick Wilson believe we’re idiots. This is not a unique perspective. This is not a one-off example of lone wolf intellectual terrorists insulting us just because we believe President Trump is the right man for the job. This is a common belief among leftists and the “Never Trump” Republicans who still think the 2016 election was an unfortunate anomaly that they’re tasked with correcting.

Trump supporters weren’t happy with the clip, which oddly received very little comment until the President retweeted it. Could it be that so few people actually watch CNN, nobody noticed this attack on our intelligence until it was given a wider audience?

America, this is what CNN thinks of you…

pic.twitter.com/puuVjRLlw1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2020

ASININE: Don Lemon, Rick Wilson, and some other guy openly mock and insult Trump-supporting Americans on CNN. This is what the LEFT really thinks of Americans with conservative values. And this will be remembered on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/ThowzvNGTx — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) January 28, 2020

Insulting @realDonaldTrump supporters is a surefire way to ensure his re-election this fall. You can call us a "basket of deplorables" or accuse us of not liking geography, but there's no doubt that the #MAGA army knows how to mobilize and win. https://t.co/OrgTNbTKUI #gapol — Kelly Loeffler (@kloeffler) January 28, 2020

CNN is a total joke, Don Lemon is a FOOL. The American people stand with you, not low ratings Don! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 28, 2020

Are Don Lemon (who's plummeted to the lowest primetime viewership in almost 3 yrs,) Rick Wilson (a failed Evan McMuffin stooge) And some Muslim-American I've never heard of really in a position to be laughing at anyone?https://t.co/95JUSWwLhC — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) January 28, 2020

Even a filmmaker I couldn't have scripted better footage than CNN's Don Lemon (accused in court of being a sexual predator) provided. If you want people to hate the media, this is exactly the scene you would set and stage. pic.twitter.com/EGOQBR1rHh — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 28, 2020

The most telling thing about the Don Lemon segment is no one commented on it when it aired. No one watched it. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2020

Don Lemon at the end, "oooo, that was good." They're not laughing because they're happy. They're laughing because they're miserable, and misery loves company. https://t.co/yRnDkFLD05 — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) January 28, 2020

I hope CNN keeps Don Lemon on forever. He is doing great work! — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2020

More Proof that CNN is utter trash, and hates half the country. Rick Wilson: those dumb southern guys liking trump hur durr durr Don Lemon: laughing out of controlpic.twitter.com/y3U7Zaw8Sh — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 28, 2020

Because of Rick Wilson and Don Lemon’s mockery of Trump supporters… @realDonaldTrump’s base just grew 10 times stronger Keep it up and let history repeat itself – make fun of us all you want but you won’t be laughing when we come to the polls in masses this November — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) January 28, 2020

During a discussion regarding the impeachment show trial, Don Lemon and a pair of talking heads devolved into imitating southern accents and declaring that anyone who can read or spell is an elitist, in an effort to mock Trump voters as stupid rednecks. https://t.co/9Ri91j91gI — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 28, 2020

I am not an elitist, but I can also assure CNN’s Don Lemon and Never Trump conservative Rick Wilson that I am not stupid. I, too, was not happy with Donald Trump’s nomination in 2016. But over the last three years, I’ve come to acknowledge just how wrong I was about him and his policies. Nevertheless, these funny little men and their holier-than-thou attitudes are indicative of the way the President’s opposition view those of us who support him.

Since he announced his candidacy, I have never been to a rally. I’ve never even watched one on television other than a handful of clips that make the news. I am not a sycophant. In fact, I’ve called him out many times over the last three years for policies and proposals with which I disagreed. But it takes a moron to look at the economic indicators and still believe his policies are failing.

I would happily challenge Don Lemon or Rick Wilson to contests of spelling, math, geography, history, or political science. I would do so confidently knowing that my support of President Trump is based on reason, not a lack of intelligence.

There are some calling for Don Lemon to be fired and for Rick Wilson to be deplatformed. These are misguided desires. As supporters of President Trump, we want the unhinged sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome to be on air as much as possible.