John Bolton has a long history of lying to the American people when he feels national security is at stake. This may be normal in Washington DC and especially normal in the “Deep State,” but it doesn’t make us feel secure in trusting someone who on multiple occasions has used his personal (and often demonstrably wrong) perspectives as his lodestar for foreign policy.

Case-in-point: Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) in Iraq. As Jon Schwarz at The Intercept noted in 2016, John Bolton “is arguably the man most responsible for hiding the truth about Iraq’s nonexistent WMDs.” Lest we forget, Bolton was pushing President Bush to invade Iraq BEFORE 9/11.

Now, Bolton is saying President Trump told him personally he was withholding aid for Ukraine over favors he had requested from them. As the former National Security Adviser, his comments would normally hold weight. But this is John Bolton, a man who clearly has a grudge against the President, a man who is currently trying to sell his new book. As the video above demonstrates, he’s a man who’s willing to lie to achieve his goals.

According to President Trump, Bolton is lying now as he has done many times in the past.

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

…(Democrats said I never met) and released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations – and far ahead of schedule. I also allowed Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My Administration has done far more than the previous Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Before the news of his book leak broke, I offered him what I believed to be a clear path to prevent him from destroying his legacy. By siding with Democrats and the Deep State, he would be a catalyst for the potential destruction of our nation. It wasn’t hyperbole, but it would appear Bolton’s personal goals supersede the various oaths he’s sworn to this nation and the Constitution.

There are two things John Bolton has mastered over the years: Lying and getting us into unprovoked wars. His penchant for saying whatever he feels is necessary to prove himself right is concerning as he attempts to boost book sales.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.