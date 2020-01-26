A Democratic landslide victory in November that allowed them to win the White House, retain control of the House, and win control of the Senate would destroy America. Bernie Sanders is not Barack Obama. Chuck Schumer is not Harry Reid. This isn’t the same Democratic Party that weakened the nation during the Obama or Clinton administrations. The policies they’re proposing would rapidly disassemble the foundation of the United States of America to the point that we may not be able to recover. And one man may determine whether Democrats have a chance at this hypothetical apocalyptic Democratic landslide.

The odds of former National Security Adviser John Bolton testifying before the Senate in the impeachment trial go up with every passing day. He would be the Democrats’ star witness, a man who was intimately involved with various affairs at the White House regarding Ukraine. Following a rocky tenure working for the President, it seems like a foregone conclusion that if he testifies, what he says will be so damaging to the President that even if the trial does not yield removal (and it won’t), the repercussions will be felt heavily in this year’s elections.

But what if he didn’t align with Democrats? What if his testimony amounted to an embarrassing nothingburger that revealed the impeachment debacle as the partisan political ploy that it is? His involvement in the trial would be superseded in history books by his unwavering patriotism and uncanny ability to predict how our enemies will act.

Bolton may not feel like President Trump is what’s best for the country, but it’s ludicrous to believe he thinks Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, or Michael Bloomberg would be better. It’s also out of the question to think Bolton would help Democrats win control of the Senate, but his testimony could put vulnerable Republican Senators in a precarious situation. In fact, one could argue that damaging Bolton testimony followed by a Republican-only Senate acquittal will swing the upper chamber to Democrats for the foreseeable future. Bolton may secure a leftist Senate for decades, obliterating the judicial system with left-wing judges and plummeting the nation into economic oblivion.

That may sound melodramatic to those who don’t understand the power the Senate holds, but it definitely is not. There will not be a pro-life, pro-freedom judge confirmed to the bench for years to come. If that happens, history books will not remember his undying patriotism or accurate analyses of geopolitics. He will simply be remembered as the catalyst to the fundamental deconstruction of our nation.

John Bolton and President Trump are not fans of each other. But if Bolton can put his personal feelings aside and put America’s future at the top of his priority list, he would set his legacy as a man who defended America from all foes, foreign or domestic.

American Conservative Movement

