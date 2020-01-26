Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel understands the threat of the New Democrats. They aren’t the left-leaning party they were under President Clinton or the budding progressives they were under President Obama. Today’s Democratic Party is being led by hyper-leftists whose socialist ambitions could bring about the downfall of the United States of America if ever implemented.

That’s not hyperbole. As McDaniel pointed out on Twitter, Senator Bernie Sanders has a plan that will run upwards of $60 trillion. To put that into perspective, our already-high income taxes produce $1.8 trillion. If he raised income taxes across the board by 330%, it still wouldn’t cover his costs. What makes it worse is that his estimate is almost certainly low.

Bernie wants to spend $60 TRILLION (would be even more) on his radical socialist agenda. Even he admits he doesn’t know how much it will cost. This is the Democrats’ front runner in Iowa. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/pKtvVtUHrx — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 26, 2020

Bernie Sanders continues rising in the polls despite the best efforts of CNN, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and the DNC. The far-left loves him and the moderates aren’t putting up much of a fight. We should heed Ronna McDaniel’s warnings immediately.

