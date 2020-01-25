This year’s March for Life was extraordinary, and not just because President Trump became the first attend the event live. The energy, which is normally very high every year, was at an exceptional level with love and hope permeating throughout. The attendees were passionate. The speakers were eloquent. It was both a celebration of the strides we’ve made and a rallying cry to fight even hard going forward.

By contrast, the Women’s March was a gathering of hatred. Some may argue it’s unfair to categorize demonstrators in this manner, but at the heart of the push for so-called “women’s rights” is a desire to prevent future women from ever leaving the womb alive. The radical aggression necessary to sustain such a stance goes beyond the popular call for “choice.” It was a display of rage, as this PragerU video demonstrates.

Was PragerU’s video brutal? Absolutely. But then again, the “healthcare” promoted by the Women’s March is the only procedure that is designated specifically to take a human life, not preserve it. True brutality is committed at the hands of abortion doctors daily.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.