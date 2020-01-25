Since the outing of “fake news” in America, things have become very strange. It’s not that fake news is new. But since the 2016 election, fake news has become the norm. It is no longer intermingled with real news or diluted by disingenuous attempts to feign unbiased reporting. Today, progressive mainstream media unabashedly attacks the President from every possible angle while simultaneously burying anything they cannot easily spin as negative.

Now that mainstream media is out of the fake news closet, they have essentially made themselves irreproachable. That may seem counter-intuitive, but the reality is this: They are so clearly biased and called out so regularly for being so that it has become expected by most Americans. Complaining about their bias today is met with deaf ears the same way that fiscal conservatives get no response when we complain about the national debt. Both fake news and rising national debt have been normalized. That’s why this “Trump Tapes” story is so concerning.

The real story here isn’t that the President called for the firing of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. The real story is that Democrats and mainstream media are saying this is a bad thing, and judging by reactions on social media, many people are seeing it that way. This is 100% false. Let me say that again with emphasis. THIS IS 100% FALSE!

There are two things to remember and one thing to consider when we look at this “blockbuster” story, as the media is painting it. They can be broken down into one fact, one promise, and one concern. First, watch the recording:

Lev Parnas exposed that the ambassador of Ukraine was a Clinton admin holdover who was protecting Biden’s corrupt business deals in Ukraine. Once Trump was made aware of this, he ordered her to be fired. I don’t see the problem here.#TrumpTapes

pic.twitter.com/R0hM6fYO0Y — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 25, 2020

Fact: Ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President

Those who don’t hate the President, passed civics classes in high school, or both realize that this is about as big of a deal as the death of Mr. Peanut. In fact, I’d say there are more consequences to the demise of an advertising mascot than to the “revelation” that the President talked to someone about firing an ambassador.

The President can fire an ambassador just as quickly as a store owner can fire a clerk. In many states, it’s actually harder to fire a clerk than it is for the President of the United States to fire an ambassador. He doesn’t need to cite a reason. He doesn’t need to give them notice or consult lawyers. He could pull a name out of hat that had all of the U.S. ambassadors in the world in it and say, “Fire this ambassador because I feel like firing a random ambassador today.”

It’s ludicrous to make this such a big deal, but we live in ludicrous times.

Promise: President Trump said he’d drain the swamp

It amazes me that so many people in DC didn’t see their career change coming ahead of time. The President flat-out promised he was going to get rid of people before he was even inaugurated. Many of us voted for him because of this promise. Some of us don’t believe he’s firing people quickly enough considering how swampy Washington DC has become.

He made the promise. Yovanovitch qualified as a swamp creature in every sense of the term. The question shouldn’t be about why he fired her. The question should be why nobody brought her to his attention much earlier.

Concern: The forces are aligned against us

We are facing an evil cloud forming above this nation. Democrats (and some Republicans) are working overtime to take out our President. Mainstream media is doing their bidding and playing the role of propagandists instead of journalists. The Deep State is squarely aligned to subvert the President’s policies and negate his positive actions for the sake of maintaining their cabal and expanding its power.

The #TrumpTapes story is one of the most terrifying things to happen to this nation because it demonstrates how those who are arrayed against us can take absolutely nothing and position it as a damaging “revelation” against President Trump. The sheer number of people breathlessly unhinging themselves over this is a huge concern because it reinforces the idea that a large chunk of America is even more lost than many of us believed.

There is only one recourse: The truth. It seems to be a constant task of patriots on social media and in the real world to take disinformation from the media and set the record straight. The #TrumpTapes narrative is such a case.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.