Netflix debuted it’s Messiah series to much controversy globally. This comes after Netflix had a “gay Jesus” movie and produces a lot of socialist propaganda. But Messiah is produced by the same people who made the Bible miniseries on the History Channel. Ray gives a review of Netflix’s Messiah from a youthful non-PC Christian perspective, ultimately recommending it as a high quality depiction of an antichrist like figure in film. If you are a discerning Christian, this show is for you.

