Media analyst Mark Dice noticed something on Twitter in the flood of posts following the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter GiGi, and seven others in a helicopter accident this morning in Calabasas, California. The popular LA Laker and fourth most prolific scorer in NBA history had millions of fans worldwide. Some of those fans used this tragedy to lash out at President Trump.

Dice called them out.

The Bryant family would be ashamed to learn how many of Kobe’s fans are such heartless degenerates if they saw how many were tweeting that it “should have been Trump” instead of Kobe. America is in a moral crisis that’s getting worse by the day.

The Bryant family would be ashamed to learn how many of Kobe's fans are such heartless degenerates if they saw how many were tweeting that it "should have been Trump" instead of Kobe. America is in a moral crisis that's getting worse by the day. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

He comment-retweeted 21 of these heinous Tweets following the theme of replacing Bryant for President Trump. As of the posting of this article, 16 had deleted their original Tweets following Dice’s rebuke and his followers’ subsequent comments towards them.

The "It should have been Trump instead of Kobe" tweets are endless. Moral bankruptcy is rampant. America is in trouble. https://t.co/yIQtWMbHbw pic.twitter.com/Q8M601w6z7 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

Way to tarnish Kobe's legacy by using this accident to wish death on the President of the United States. https://t.co/r1mTf73f7D — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

Your favorite basketball playing dying isn't an excuse to wish death on the President of the United States. https://t.co/ZMZJb0QpfV — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

Basketball star dies…man wishes death on entire Trump family… https://t.co/R5n43fkOOv — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome. https://t.co/00SVhm05r6 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

A basketball star dies, and the first thing you think of is wishing death the Donald Trump? #Deranged https://t.co/jWWV02TLod — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

Bro…you just did exactly that. https://t.co/w6OJ1WiggN — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

Stage 4 TDS https://t.co/AM0qnLM74Q — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

Major Trump Derangement Syndrome outbreak today. https://t.co/VyXXlEQ7av — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

He was a human who played basketball, he wasn't an immortal God. Why are you using this tragedy to wish death on the President of the United States? https://t.co/w7ef0fhTy7 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

Major Trump Derangement Syndrome outbreak today. https://t.co/ZLAwl1xGTv — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

Huge sports star dies…fan worried about a Trump tweet. https://t.co/QNabs11xPZ — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

Your brain is too damaged to make sense of our modern world. https://t.co/Kh30w78dwu — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

The "Trump not Kobe" tweets are endless. Deranged lunatics are everywhere. https://t.co/6Wrq1scCXS — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

All roads lead to Trump in the minds of the deranged Left. https://t.co/rKOZXW5WUr — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 26, 2020

People deal with tragedy in different ways, but there’s never an excuse for wishing President Trump (or anyone else) had been in the helicopter instead of Kobe Bryant. There’s no reason to taint Bryant’s memory with hideous Tweets, as Mark Dice called out.

