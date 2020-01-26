For nearly his entire adult life, Kobe Bryant was a Los Angeles Laker. The flamboyant basketball player was among five people killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, now confirmed by law enforcement.

TMZ broke the story. They updated it to include that his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria, was also killed in the accident, but other outlets are disputing this. Fans of the 5-time world champion reacted on Twitter:

I’m a Bostonian. Celtics fans are taught to hate anything Lakers related. But you just couldn’t w/ Kobe. Too much respect for how he worked on his craft. No one worked harder. He was up for every challenge. Any athlete could learn a lot from him. pic.twitter.com/TqQ4d3WvMK — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 26, 2020

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of @kobebryant, as well as to the entire Lakers family. This is a horrible tragedy. Kobe was one of the best to ever play the game of basketball. May he Rest In Peace. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant 2008 “Have a good time. Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged” Can’t believe this is real. RIP to an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/6Jrk3KfGql — White Bball Pains (@WhiteBballPains) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was a good friend of Micheal Jackson, when he passed away in 2009 he gave such an inspiration speech at his memorial. Rest in peace Kobe, hopefully Micheal and many others are waiting for you in heaven. pic.twitter.com/zF5YT5yvUL — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) January 26, 2020

“He defined more than basketball in Los Angeles.”@sportsreiter reflects on the legacy of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/DZStWjlyRg — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Thank you for inspiring us all, one of the greatest athletes ever. A legend. — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a fighter and an optimist. He'd want us to be inspired by his life. He gave a lot. — FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) January 26, 2020

Just got back into Dallas and heard the news about Kobe. My heart just dropped and I feel empty. — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) January 26, 2020

Kobe really took Brandy to prom when he was in high school, which at the time was pretty much the coolest thing in the world. Forever a legend. pic.twitter.com/gSnHaifpGn — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 26, 2020

Kobe's passing will absolutely be hard for sports fans around the world, but as someone who grew up in & around LA all my life, it hurt to my core to learn the news. He was such a critical part of this town, learning where he came from & what he accomplished was the dream. #RIP — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) January 26, 2020

Rest in Peace Kobe pic.twitter.com/PIMjFatfHx — Mr. Clutch (@ClutchNBA_) January 26, 2020

There will never be another Kobe Bryant 🙏 Rest in Paradise. pic.twitter.com/aBaBHvrx0O — Religion of Sports (@religionofsport) January 26, 2020

So heartbroken for Kobe’s family, whose tragedy is now a publicly marketable and consumable news story. Grief is so terrible and impossible to fully understand. Now the whole world is reacting to it in their own ways. I pray for their family and their ability to mourn peacefully. — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) January 26, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those killed as well as Kobe Bryant’s fans who are saddened by this event. He was one of the greatest of all time, a truly dominating figure on the court.

