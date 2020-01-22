Paul Sperry has done it again. The RealClearInvestigations journalist extraordinaire has spoken to witnesses who claim former National Security Council members Eric Ciaramella and Sean Misko discussed ways to “take out” President Trump in the days following his inauguration. This bombshell revelation adds additional context to the theory that Ciaramella is the Ukraine whistleblower and has been plotting to remove President Trump from office for years.

According to Sperry’s sources:

“Just days after he was sworn in they were already talking about trying to get rid of him,” said a White House colleague who overheard their conversation. “They weren’t just bent on subverting his agenda,” the former official added. “They were plotting to actually have him removed from office.” Misko left the White House last summer to join House impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s committee, where sources say he offered “guidance” to the whistleblower, who has been officially identified only as an intelligence officer in a complaint against Trump filed under whistleblower laws. Misko then helped run the impeachment inquiry based on that complaint as a top investigator for congressional Democrats.

This will add fuel to the fire that if Democrats in the Senate are able to force witnesses to be called for the impeachment trial, Republicans should subpoena Ciaramella. There’s a clear case that can be made about the necessity of having him as an impeachment witness whether he is the whistleblower or not. This new information means if the GOP neglects to call him out of some misguided sense that doing so will open up a can of worms, they would be making a big mistake.

As for Misko, who now works for House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, he can be bypassed. The real prize for Republicans to call would be Schiff himself. He’s the one who has been intimately involved in the investigation from the beginning, but if it is confirmed that he has been lying continuously about the whistleblower (as even the Washington Post claimed in their fact check), then his credibility as chief investigator for the House impeachment inquiry must be questioned

In fact, the entire impeachment debacle should be summarily thrown out immediately if results of his investigation are deemed to have been manipulated. There’s plenty of evidence that it was, including recent revelations that evidence is still being manufactured. Sperry continued:

“They were popping off about how they were going to remove Trump from office. No joke,” said one ex-colleague, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. A military staffer detailed to the NSC, who was seated directly in front of Ciaramella and Misko during the meeting, confirmed hearing them talk about toppling Trump during their private conversation, which the source said lasted about one minute. The crowd was preparing to get up to leave the room at the time. “After Flynn briefed [the staff] about what ‘America first’ foreign policy means, Ciaramella turned to Misko and commented, ‘We need to take him out,’ ” the staffer recalled. “And Misko replied, ‘Yeah, we need to do everything we can to take out the president.’ “ Added the military detailee, who spoke on condition of anonymity: “By ‘taking him out,’ they meant removing him from office by any means necessary. They were triggered by Trump’s and Flynn’s vision for the world. This was the first ‘all hands’ [staff meeting] where they got to see Trump’s national security team, and they were huffing and puffing throughout the briefing any time Flynn said something they didn’t like about ‘America First.’” He said he also overheard Ciaramella telling Misko, referring to Trump, ‘We can’t let him enact this foreign policy.’“ Alarmed by their conversation, the military staffer immediately reported what he heard to his superiors. “It was so shocking that they were so blatant and outspoken about their opinion,” he recalled. “They weren’t shouting it, but they didn’t seem to feel the need to hide it.”

All of this ties in nicely with the notion that the Deep State has been orchestrating this impeachment from the start. By publicly establishing their objections to President Trump early on, Ciaramella and Misko became perfect pawns to play their roles. It makes sense for Misko to leave the NSC and to go to Schiff’s office. It also makes sense for Ciaramella to build his reputation as an anti-Trump operative. One can even say the sting on General Michael Flynn could also be tied into all of this as his replacement, General H.R. McMaster, quickly took Ciaramella into his staff when he was removed from the NSC.

Now, we’re coming full circle with the impeachment debacle. Could everything be neatly presenting itself at just the right moment? Will Republicans in the Senate act on this, or will it be buried by those whose allegiances still lie with the Deep State? I hate sounding like a conspiracy theorist, but when it all seems to fit so perfectly, what other conclusion can we make?

To patriots paying attention, the impeachment debacle has been clearly in the works since the President was elected. But many Americans still need to hear the truth that the Democrats’ “solemnity” and “sudden concern” have been contrived for years.

