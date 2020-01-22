Kudos to Politico for finding a major lie in House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff’s attempts to prove the President should be removed from office. Shame on Politico for then trying to make it all seem like no big deal. It’s a huge deal, one that is indicative of a Congressional investigation in which Democrats have shown they’re willing to do anything to make their feeble case seem solid.

An article published by Politico last night reveals a damaging lie committed by Schiff and his staff while digging into documents pertaining to Lev Parnas and Rudy Giuliani. The two had been working to get Ukraine to open investigations into 2016 election interference and abuse of power by former Vice President Joe Biden, who engaged in quid pro quo to force an end to the investigation into Burisma, the company that had employed his son, Hunter. Contrary to popular belief, this push by Giuliani was neither new nor was it kept secret. Long before the impeachment debacle began, Giuliani spoke openly about his activities in Ukraine. In fact, he even Tweeted about it last June.

Democrats are trying to convince people that @RudyGiuliani and @realDonaldTrump were engaged in some SECRET plot to pressure Ukraine. In truth, Giuliani OPENLY sought justice from the new Ukrainian government long before the whistleblower or this sham #ImpeachmentTrial. https://t.co/qzEF1n4dzF — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 22, 2020

Text messages between Giuliani and Parnas reveal they were trying to set up meetings with important people in Ukraine. As House Democrats scoured the texts, they found an “incriminating” one in which Parnas was trying to “trying to get us mr Z.” The interpretation of this that Schiff sent to House Judiciary Committee Chair and fellow House Manager Jerry Nadler was they were trying to score a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky. If they were, it would have been damning evidence in the impeachment trial that demonstrated the so-called abuse of power was underway before President Trump had even spoken to Zelensky on the phone.

As it turned out, not only was it not the right “mr Z” referred to in the text, but it’s clear Schiff had manipulated the transcript through redaction to make it seem like Zelenksy was the target. According to Politico:

The issue arose when Schiff (D-Calif.) sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) last week summarizing a trove of evidence from Lev Parnas, an indicted former associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. In one section of the letter, Schiff claims that Parnas “continued to try to arrange a meeting with President Zelensky,” citing a specific text message exchange where Parnas tells Giuliani: “trying to get us mr Z.” The remainder of the exchange — which was attached to Schiff’s letter — was redacted. But an unredacted version of the exchange shows that several days later, Parnas sent Giuliani a word document that appears to show notes from an interview with Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, followed by a text message to Giuliani that states: “mr Z answers my brother.” That suggests Parnas was referring to Zlochevsky not Zelensky. The word document contains a series of questions and answers, but doesn’t identify who is doing the asking or answering. Yet the questions center on the hiring practices at Burisma, while the responses include statements such as “we wanted to build Burisma as [an] international company” and “we also thought it would help in Ukraine to have strong international board figures,” which seems to point to Zlochevsky — not the Ukrainian president — as the respondent.

Politico then goes on to assume that it was an honest mistake. No. It wasn’t. The fact that the redacted portion clearly indicates the texts were referring to Burisma founder Mykola Ziochevsky and not President Zelensky tell us they were completely aware of who the real “mr Z” was in the original text. Why else would they redact it? There was no personal information being exchanged or top secret documents being discussed. They redacted it for one reason: To manufacture evidence that could be construed as damning to the President.

When House Managers are manipulating documents to manufacture evidence, that tells us two things. First, their impeachment case is weak. Second, Adam Schiff will outright lie if he can squeeze some evidence onto his nothingburger.

