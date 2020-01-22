When House Manager Jerry Nadler and Defense Counsel Pat Cipollone got into a dust up on the first day of the impeachment trial, everyone here at NOQ Report knew President Trump would be asked about it. We expected the President to tout the skills and passion of Cipollone and to lambaste Nadler.

We didn’t expect his counter-attack to be so hilarious. While taking questions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the President was asked about Nadler. Turning Point USA Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson noted the quote-worthy part of President Trump’s answer on Twitter:

TRUMP: “Nadler, I’ve known him a long time, he’s a sleazebag, everyone knows that” pic.twitter.com/jVmB7gYBMr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2020

There are many reasons to hate the impeachment debacle as it already seems to be dragging on after only one full day. But if there’s good news, it’s that we can expect the President to be on his A-game with counter-attacks against the Democrats.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.