Monday’s Lobby Day rally in Richmond, Virginia, was a huge success for 2nd Amendment advocates in the besieged state and across the nation. Over 20,000 patriots came to express their distaste for proposed legislation by Democrats to greatly curtail our 2nd Amendment right. There were no arrests for violence and only one arrest for a mask-law violation. All-in-all, it was one gigantic win for America.

There were plenty of sign-toting patriots expressing their perspectives visually. We accumulated some of them from the annals of Twitter and delivered them here for posterity. We do not claim copyright on any of these images and linked to the source Tweets for reference. Here are the ten best we found in no particular order…

There may come a time when we must defend the 2nd Amendment by invoking the 2nd Amendment. Until then, our 1st Amendment rights are our best tool for keeping oppressive, draconian Democrats from getting their way.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.