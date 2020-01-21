Were we selected by God to be saved regardless of our actions or do we choose whether or not we accept the grace that is offered? Bible scholars and theologians have debated the question for centuries. They will continue to debate the question until the end of our time on earth. One such debate between scholars caught my attention.

Dr. Michael Brown and Dr. James White took up the issue with Brown taking the side of Arminianism and White taking the side of Calvinism. It’s a fascinating debate; both men clearly know why they believe what they believe and are excellent at making their points. I’m not going to insert my own commentary into the question at this time. Better to leave it to the scholars and your own prayerful understandings.

I often invoke my displeasure towards Hollywood in calls to boycott mainstream American entertainment, but this can leave a gap in the way people spend their time. Here’s over two hours of time well spent.

