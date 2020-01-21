The 2020 election battle is going to be fought on the airwaves, by word-of-mouth, at rallies, and through articles. It will also be fought on social media. Unfortunately for conservatives, the odds are stacked against us in the mainstream and social media realms because the press is generally left-leaning while Big Tech players like Facebook, Google, and Twitter tend to suppress conservatives and their messaging.

In an effort to counter the bias and allow patriots to connect on Twitter, an informal group of patriots is bringing conservatives together to help amplify each other’s digital voice. Their goal is to allow participants to find Tweets from other patriots to retweet and to give them a way to have their own Tweets advanced out as well.

Twitter’s Terms of Service forbids artificial boosting of Tweets through the use of fake counts or automated posts. There are services out there that allow people to literally buy retweets or likes. This new group does not believe in artificially amplifying Tweets: Bots and other nefarious tools will be strictly prohibited. It’s just patriotic Americans working together to get their messages out to as many voters as possible.

“Shadowbanning” and attacks from progressive account-reporting cabals can make it difficult for everyday patriots to have a voice, even on the “free” platforms of social media. This group hopes to counter the challenges faced by conservatives on Twitter by simply bringing them together so they can retweet each other. It’s very straightforward.

Anyone interested in participating simply needs to Direct Message us at @NoqReport and we’ll connect you with the group’s organizers. November is quickly approaching. America’s future is at stake. Will you let your voice be heard?

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.