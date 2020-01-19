Opposition to President Trump’s ordered strike in Baghdad that killed Quds leader Qasem Soleimani has been loud and relatively universal… at least that’s the narrative being pushed by mainstream media and most Democrats. They said opposition was bipartisan after a handful of Republicans voiced concern. They said it was opposed by the military until flag officers came forward in full support. They even claimed massive crowds at Soleimani’s funeral meant he was “beloved” until it was learned Iranian people were forced to attend.

CNN and MSNBC in particular have been trotting out “experts” on national security who oppose the move. NY Times and Washington Post have found former military advisers to say Soleimani’s death only makes matters worse in the Middle East despite evidence to the contrary. And none of them have been able to find experts or military advisers to support the President’s move. Apparently, they weren’t looking hard enough.

Obama national security adviser says Trump ‘absolutely correct’ to kill Soleimani Former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser fully supported President Trump’s decision to kill top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and floated the “possible collapse” of the theocratic regime in Tehran. “What the administration did in the Soleimani case is absolutely correct,” Gen. James Jones, 76, said at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi. “This was a powerful step. We’ll see where it goes,” he added. “It’s a complicated region, but I think history will say that this was the right thing to do.”

A search on Google News reveals the Washington Examiner and NOQ Report were the only two news outlets to cover the observations made by Jones. This is par for the course; Jones is not in the public spotlight anymore and made his comments on foreign soil. Nevertheless, it would have triggered alert feeds for most major news outlets and deserved at least a mention. But nobody nibbled. Nobody in progressive media wanted the story out there because it ran contrary to their carefully crafted narrative.

It’s no wonder mainstream media was silent on this story. Having a former National Security Advisor for President Obama siding with President Trump on the killing of Soleimani would be devastating for their 2020 election agenda.

