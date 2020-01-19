Justice can be slow and mainstream media’s coverage of it can be even slower, especially when it pertains to a Democrats. Representative Ilhan Omar has been subject of so much speculation across independent media over the last two years, I’ll admit I assumed last week’s report that she’s under investigation didn’t get me excited. It seemed, on the surface, to be another lame attempt by an upstart local politician trying to light a fire under a reluctant justice system.

Then I read more about it. That’s when I realized that this time, perhaps, justice may be heading in the right direction against Omar. This article by David Steinberg breaks it all down very nicely.

Finally. The Feds — including ICE — appear to be investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar. Minnesota state Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R) had previously filed a complaint on the matter with the Minnesota District of the Department of Justice. That office — headed by U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, a 2018 Donald Trump appointee — directed the FBI to review the complaint. An FBI SAC formally met with Rep. Drazkowski, and others, in mid-October to receive a prepared file of evidence and related information. I can confirm that the FBI has taken additional steps since this October meeting.

Unlike past reports from various hopeful conservative news outlets that the walls may be closing in on the freshman Congresswoman, this one seems to be legitimate. Why? Because there’s a magic word in the title of that article: ICE. Unlike the FBI, which often gets embroiled in political machinations from the left and is attached squarely to Deep State suppression of certain investigations, ICE stands alone. That’s not to say they don’t make mistakes or fall victim to manipulation, but they’re one of the least corrupted law enforcement agencies in the land.

Moreover, they’re no friends of Omar’s. How could they be? Omar was one of the first members of Capitol Hill to call for the abolition of ICE altogether. She does not believe in their mission, nor does she appreciate the work they do to keep Americans safe. If there’s anyone they, as an organization, would love to bust for immigration wrongdoing, it’s Ilhan Omar.

After years of evading investigations and hiding her past, the walls truly might be closing in on Ilhan Omar. Her hidden history of alleged offenses are still well documented despite her best efforts. Now, we might finally see justice served against her.

American Conservative Movement

