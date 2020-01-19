There are a couple of nasty myths floating around American political circles. They have intensified as we near the 2020 election because one of President Trump’s potential opponents is Senator Bernie Sanders. The myths are these: Socialism has never properly been tried and Sanders has a version of it that can work.

“The truth is that, to many people calling themselves Socialists, revolution does not mean a movement of the masses with which they hope to associate themselves; it means a set of reforms which ‘we’, the clever ones, are going to impose upon ‘them’, the Lower Orders.” – George Orwell

Both of these concepts are false. It has been tried. Over and over again, we see nations take the necessary steps to install a proper socialist government, only to have their efforts fail miserably for the people while still allowing the elites to retain power. We can see this on clear display with Venezuela, which Sanders once promoted as the proper model. This is why the second statement is also false. If he believed in the Venezuela model, his variation certainly couldn’t have a better outcome. Considering he’s wanting to install it in a country as large and powerful as America, the detrimental effects would be felt worldwide.

Undaunted, the hyper-leftists who support Sanders as well as many who support Senator Elizabeth Warren’s bid continue to try to convince Americans that this time it will be different. They want us all to trust their plans to open the borders, offer “free” healthcare to everyone, and fundamentally change all societies by installing the Green New Deal in America. And as I noted earlier, they’re doing so using strategies from the Fabian Society. It’s very telling that the society’s two prominent allegories are “the tortoise and the hare” and “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.” They believe in the steady destruction of our form of government and acting behind the facade of wanting to help the people. Invariably, such ideologies do not allow for the relinquishing of power. Once socialism is invoked, there will be no going back without a major fight.

Our EIC noted a quote from Orwell that perfectly encapsulates what Democratic Socialists are trying to accomplish today:

What George Orwell feared about his beloved socialism was that it was established by a leftist elite who used it to control the masses. They went so far as to call for the execution of anyone who wasn’t pulling their weight. Bernie’s plan isn’t very different.

