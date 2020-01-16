Former CIA Director John Brennan has been against the President since, well, before he was the President. As an Obama operative and devoted Deep State member, Brennan has spent the last four years trying to tear down the man who replaced his beloved boss. Now, he’s gone so far as to “misspeak” during a nationally televised interview, accusing the President of writing a note that would implicate him.

He admitted to his “mistake” after a backlash from those who knew the truth.

On MSNBC tonight, I mistakenly said Trump wrote note, released by House yesterday, saying “get Zelensky to announce Biden investigation.” It was written by Les Parnas, who told Rachel Maddow today in explosive interview everything he did was known & directed by Giuliani & Trump. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 16, 2020

It’s a convenient “mistake” that is too easy to correct for the record. But unfortunately, a lot more people heard him assign evidence to the President than saw his Tweet. It’s a common tactic by those who are trying to spread lies. We see it in mainstream media all the time when newspapers print devastating accusations only to retract them a few days later at the bottom of page 8. Or, as has been the common tactic recently, they issue a correction on Twitter and all is well.

Perhaps he was mistaken. Perhaps he simply thought the note, which was delivered by Lev Parnas (not Les) to Congress and attributed to him by all outlets, was actually written by the President. It’s possible that he simply messed up, right? Actually, no. This is the former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. This is a many whose career has been built around accuracy. For him to supposedly believe an outrageous notion while bypassing the unambiguous truth requires both a leap of faith too far for most and a high level of trust in a man who has proven himself untrustworthy when it comes to the topic of President Trump.

Lest we forget, this is the same man who spent two years telling every show host who would have him on that he had seen incontrovertible proof that the President was a Russian asset, that the campaign coordinated with them from start to finish, and that the Mueller investigation was guaranteed to remove the President from office, if not eventually send him to jail. After the Mueller Report was released, he spent a single interview admitting he was wrong. Even then, he blamed it on bad intel.

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan admits he may have had ‘bad information’ regarding President Trump and Russia “I don’t know if I received bad information, but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was,” Brennan told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election.” But despite his mea culpa, the former top spy still hedged his bets. Brennan told Joe Scarborough he still believes there are clear examples of attempted inappropriate communication with the Russians, adding he was “not all that surprised that the high bar of criminal conspiracy was not met.”

Brennan and others in the Deep State have mastered this practice. Essentially, they can say whatever they want as long as they later acknowledge their mistakes. They know they can do tremendous damage to the reputation of their target and that the damage is only mitigated slightly with their correction or retraction. And unlike other subject matter experts or show contributors who rely on their accuracy to continue getting gigs, Brennan and his cronies have a direct line to get interviewed about any topic as many times as they desire.

That’s the power of the Deep State as it pertains to the media. What they claim to be real is reported to be real until it becomes impossible to repeat the lie any further.

Considering he was the head of an organization that specializes in intelligence and that masters the art of lying, we’re going to go with the more likely scenario that he was taking advantage of prime airtime to smear the President with a lie.

