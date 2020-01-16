Let’s be crystal clear about something right off the bat. The 89-10 vote in the Senate for the USMCA is a tremendous victory for President Trump because it demonstrates a bipartisanship that is only possible when something is overwhelmingly right. This trade deal, which replaces the failed NAFTA treaty from the Clinton era, is exactly what North America needs to allow the three primary economies to grow with one another.

The deal isn’t perfect. There are flaws that were inserted into it intentionally to make it more palatable to Democrats. But it’s a vast improvement on its predecessor and will get much-needed cooperation between the United States, Mexico, and Canada. More importantly, it fulfill’s the President’s promise to negotiate a deal that puts America first.

One would think news of this magnitude would get the attention of mainstream media, at least for a moment. Instead, it’s barely being covered by “right-leaning” Fox News (clip above) and not being covered at all by CNN or MSNBC. It’s a victory for the President, one with bipartisan flare, which is why the left-leaning networks are solely focused on the bad news from the day.

This is just another reason patriots need to support independent news outlets like NOQ Report. The American people need to hear the truth and they’re not getting it from mainstream media. Your donations are greatly appreciated.

This is news that will affect millions of Americans for decades, long after impeachment is just a memory. Yet, media outlets are pretending it never happened. This is a day to remember for its merits. Too bad mainstream media is just out for Trump blood.

