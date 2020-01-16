“You can blow out a candle

But you can’t blow out a fire

Once the flames begin to catch

The wind will blow it higher”

Even though the context is slightly different, the lyrics by Peter Gabriel in the song ‘Biko’ seems more than appropriate here. What became a genuine grassroots phenomenon in the Old Dominion is spontaneously spreading like a wildfire in Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and now the neighboring state of North Carolina. The movement is growing at such a rate that no one seems to have any idea of what is going on, even at the local level.

A note on terminology.

Please take note that we are using the phrase “liberty affirmation” because that is the proper term for the basic acknowledgement of an unalienable human right. Just as in the words of the Constitution:

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

[Emphasis added]

It simply affirms what is a law of nature, a right that is.

“Not subject to being taken away from or given away by the possessor”

The essence of the contention from the left these days is to try to change a God-given right into one predicated on governmental permission. It’s a permission that can – and will – be withdrawn at any time by the arbitrary whim of a bureaucrat.

As is the case with every other conflict we have with the national socialist left, we tend to use their terms to our detriment. Framing the debate in terms of liberty and freedom places the left in an Indefensible position of having to admit they are opposed to these concepts. They cannot do this – especially if they want to pretend to be liberal.

West Virginia Lawmakers Invite Virginia Counties to Secede.

While being of a humorous intent at a certain level, It’s to the point that West Virginia lawmakers have offered a respite for liberty in their state for those weary of tyranny in Virginia. As reported in the Pluralist, West Virginia Lawmakers Invite Virginia Counties Fed Up With Gun Control to Secede:

In a display of pro-Second Amendment solidarity, a group of West Virginia lawmakers have introduced a resolution inviting Virginia counties frustrated by gun control efforts to switch states. … The group of 20 West Virginia Republicans, and one Independent, introducing the resolution said in the proposal that Virginia lawmakers have repudiated “the counsel of that tribune of liberty, Patrick Henry-who stated to the Virginia Ratifying Convention in 1788 that ‘The great object is that every man be armed. Everyone who is able might have a gun.’” “[T]he government at Richmond now seeks to place intolerable restraints upon the rights guaranteed under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution to the citizens of [Virginia,]” the proposal reads.

Those versed in history will note the irony of this in that West Virginia separated itself from the Old Dominion after the latter seceded from the Union in 1861 at the beginning stages of the Civil War. This measure illustrates the dire nature of the powder keg that is this situation and what happens when incrementalism is tossed aside and the tyrannical nature of the authoritarian left is laid bare for all.

The affirmation of liberty wildfire crosses to another neighboring state.

Those witnessing what is taking place in Virginia are showing their support of freedom while bracing themselves for the onslaught against liberty. They know the authoritarian left isn’t going to stop at any state borders because they won’t be able to satiate their lust for control over everyone else.

It’s been reported that as of a few days ago, 10 counties in North Carolina have passed resolutions affirming liberty and the 2nd Amendment:

Cherokee County Rutherford County Surry County Lincoln County Wilkes County Rowan County Beaufort County Stokes County McDowell County Davidson County

It has also been reported that another 6 are under consideration at meetings on these dates:

Catawba County January 21, 2020 (Tuesday) Iredell County January 21, 2020 (Tuesday) Gaston County January 28, 2020 (Tuesday) Alexander County February 3, 2020 (Monday) Randolph County February 3, 2020 (Monday) Davie County February 3, 2020 (Monday)

Aside from disdainful pieces from the national liberty grabber groups, as well as similar propaganda pieces from the national socialist media, this spontaneous uprising of the people is being ignored. Why?

Why is the national socialist media ignoring this affirmation of liberty?

The media has clearly lost the plot as far as objectivity is concerned. A study by the left leaning group ‘Crowd PAC’ has confirmed that that four professional groups, entertainment industry, academics, online computer services and newspapers & media are way over on the far left. In other words, like the rest of the left, they favor control over liberty. Thus anything that challenges that control is verboten.

Any casual perusal of the media will show they are all in favor of the left’s socialist national agenda that features the crown jewel of control: gun confiscation. It’s in everything from wall-to-wall coverage of any mass murder tragedy to parroting the deceptive terms of liberticide.

Compare the treatment of the liberty affirmation revolution to that of ‘Occupy Wall Street’.

Contrast how the media is ignoring this story with how they promoted the ‘Occupy Wall Street’ movement from several years ago. Recall the reaction of local, regional and national media ‘journalists’ falling all over themselves to cover every aspect of this supposedly spontaneous event. This was a movement that cropped up almost overnight, dominated the news coverage for months, and then disappeared with nary a trace.

Aside from some articles disparaging this effort of the people at the grassroots level and scattering of local news stories, a ‘revolutionary’ movement is being ignored. Were this a cause celebre of the elite of the nation’s socialist left the odds are very good that their media arm wouldn’t be able to stop talking about it.

The left cannot admit this is an issue of liberty or that they aren’t really democratic.

One would think that a spontaneous movement of the people – the folks the left pretend to be aligned with – would be an ongoing news story, worthy of at least some wall-to-wall coverage at times. After all, this is a grassroots ground swell of epic proportions.

The leftists love the false pretense of being called ‘liberal’ as well as supposedly being with the people. Witness the campaign slogan of admitted socialist Bernie Sanders ‘Not me. Us.’ While they have taken on a name that falsely implies they are proponents of democracy – rule by the people – their obsession with depriving the people of their unalienable human rights means they want to deprive them of power.

The Bottom line.

The national socialist left cannot acknowledge the liberty affirmation movement because that would repudiate their false narrative that the people are demanding their means of self-defense and power be taken from them.

While they would fall all over themselves to advocate and promote a similar grassroots movement from the left, their extreme bias compels them to take the opposite tack in this case. The left cannot admit to being against the cause of liberty or that the people are demanding their unalienable human rights. That is why they are ignoring this grassroots groundswell.

