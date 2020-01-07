Media miscalculation on Iran sentiment should be scorned

Sometimes you have to wonder what the legacy media is thinking. In their zeal to oppose absolutely anything President Trump does, they seem to have made a miscalculation. They want to make us believe the Obama strategy of appeasement was moderating the Iranian regime.

In other words, handing them pallets of cash, opening up their economy and allowing them to continue the development on nuclear weapons in underground facilites we could not inspect was just ducky. And “Orange Man Bad” is completely wrong to imperil the immense progress made by killing their Terrorist in Chief, Major Gen. Qassim Suleimani. Here is Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren trying to push the idea that diplomacy is the only solution:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren to @TheView on escalating tensions with Iran: "It is the responsibility of the commander in chief not to ask our military to solve problems that cannot be solved militarily." https://t.co/ulC7OobgIL pic.twitter.com/hmT1JrJA96 — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2020

If that is indeed the narrative Democrats and their media PR firms want to push, they have taken an odd approach. All of their mournful coverage today sounded more like Al-Jazeera then American media with some journalists actually amplifying Iraninan propaganda. A small sample:

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wept openly at the funeral for Gen. Qassem Soleimani. His tears give insight into how the death of the commander killed in a U.S. strike is being felt personally by the supreme leader. https://t.co/JuUCNNtyxQ — The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2020

Nikki Haley says no one is mourning the assassination of General Soleimani. I guess she didn’t see the hundreds of thousands of mourners in the streets of Iran. Trump’s reckless attack seems to have united both sides in Iran against the US.pic.twitter.com/Hgl2ekFwRS — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 7, 2020

"A powerful combination of grief and anger, with shouts of 'death to America' echoing through the streets around us." https://t.co/Ho2Tizj1C6@MarthaRaddatz reports live from Iran. pic.twitter.com/kFrcKycwSg — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 6, 2020

“Knowing General Suleimani was out there made me feel safer,” said a student about the commander killed in an American drone strike. “He was like a security umbrella above our country.” Listen today's episode of The Daily. https://t.co/U3YUEnxqtX — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 7, 2020

Qassem Soleimani's funeral lasted 3 days, spanned 4 cities, and attracted massive crowds — a rare honour only awarded to national heroes. It hints at how far Iran is willing to go avenge his death. https://t.co/l1fvMUIauk — Alexandra Ma (@AlexandraMa15) January 7, 2020

They decided to let us know the whole of the Iranian population was in deep mournng over the death of Suleimani and was now chanting “Death to America”. Because that’s never happened before. Oh, wait, that has been the regime’s chant since about 1979.

I guess the strategy is try and convince us that Iran is an equal power whose citizens are unified in seeking revenge? That some broad coalition of Iranians hate America? That’s a bold move Cotton, let’s see if it pays off. My guess is the most likely outcome of this blatantly ridiculous meme will be hardening American resolve.

Suleimeni was the chief strategist behind terrorist attacks in the Middle East who rejoiced in the blood of hundreds of American soldiers along with that of countless Muslims, Christians and Jews across the region. Intelligence reports said additional attacks against the U.S. and our allies were being planned throughout the Middle East under his leadership.

And while the Democrat activists in the media peddle mullah tears and mass mourning, there are resources painting a more realistic picture. Not all mourning is voluntary and to push people into the streets the regime has shut down businesses and forced people to march.

Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad also reminded everyone just last month the IRGC under Suleimani’s leadership killed approximately 1500 Iranian protestors. Their families are prohibited from having funerals and some of them have been arrested and jailed. These protests are part of a series of demonstrations against the regime that have occurred throughout the country in recent months.

Honest analysts will tell you the regime is actually on tenuous footing at home. Economic sanctions have seriously damaged Iran’s economy and citizens are tired of economic resources being spent on terrorism and wars throughout the region rather than at home.

They will also tell you what is actually going on in the country. Rather than listening to Martha Raddatz in her ridiculous head scarf speaking in dramatic tones, there are several better sources for information about what is going on in Iran. In addition to Alinejad, you can also follow Michael Dorman and Heshmat Alavi for measured and well-documented information about what is going on inside the country. Canadian activist Yasmine Mohammed is another great resource.

The greatest thing about the democratization of information is the ability to see world events through the eyes of people who are actually living through them. Outlets like CNN and the New York Times should be ashamed of themselves and are worthy of scorn. Let’s focus on supporting and sharing the dissident voices in Iran and elsewhere who are truly risking their lives to shine a light on the opppressive and violent regimes they live under.