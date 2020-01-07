TIME posts guide to help Democrats talk to their kids about Soleimani’s death. Seriously.

Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani was a monster who orchestrated the deaths of literally hundreds of thousands of people in the Middle East, including at least several hundred Americans. His death was long overdue. The world is a better place now that he’s gone.

There. That should be all parents need to know to talk to their kids about the terrorist’s death. They’ll have to make it kid-friendly in their own way, perhaps noting that killing is a sin but even in the Bible even men made it necessary to kill so others could be saved. Unfortunately, all of that information is useless for many Democrats. To them, Soleimani was just a “top military leader in Iran,” as TIME Magazine put it in their guide:

How to Talk to Your Kids About the Situation With Iran We realize this is a difficult topic to explain to kids. TIME for Kids is here to help. The guide below offers talking points for how to answer questions about this tough topic. It’s not intended to be used as a script. It’s meant to arm you with the information you need if you choose to bring up the topic or if kids ask questions about it. Trust your instincts. You know your kids best. Use that knowledge to gauge the depth and breadth of your discussion. Sometimes, it’s best to let a child take the lead and only answer the questions that are asked. Often, brief and simple answers can satisfy a child’s curiosity.

Though the guide does not mention political affiliation, let’s face it. The target audience is comprised of people who may have been indoctrinated into the beliefs that Soleimani was not a monster, that Iran’s government hasn’t been attacking us and chanting “death to America” since long before the airstrike, and that we’re on the verge of World War III. In other words, they’re targeting Democrats.

This isn’t the only example of a mainstream media outlet revising recent history to benefit the political left. In fact, it’s getting harder to find news outlets who are rightly describing the current state of affairs in the Middle East. This has turned purely political, just like everything else since President Trump was elected. This is another opportunity to gaslight Trump supporters into thinking the policies they support are insane, including the righteous killing of the most prolific terrorist the world has seen since Osama bin Laden. Twitter had some suggestions for TIME:

My generation watched World War II movies on the 4:30 Movie, we did not need explained to us why you need to kill the bad guys so they stop murdering innocent people. https://t.co/5XUqa0K3wg — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 7, 2020

"We put him down for a dirt nap." https://t.co/trMh2SJ4GB — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 7, 2020

"The very bad man got blowed up and now he's in Hell." There you go. Pretty easy. https://t.co/d7DMd5Aw2d — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 7, 2020

This new parody account is great! 🤣 https://t.co/VYBZFNlb1j — Harambe-Actual, WebMD (@Flahutin) January 7, 2020

Kid: "What happened"

Me: "We killed a very bad man"

Kid: "That's good, right?"

Me: "How it might play out is very complicated and could be messy but, yes, world is better off."

Kid: "cool"

End of discussion. For transcripts, workbooks, and ideas for your own home hit my PayPal https://t.co/LR4B1RsXAe — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) January 7, 2020

Journos are taking this loss really hard https://t.co/YcWez2bQR6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 7, 2020

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen something as immersed in fake news reporting as the Iranian situation. Even impeachment and the Russia hoax had more lucidity in the reports of mainstream media than this. The narrative is playing on people’s ignorance of the Middle East. In a society with many who don’t know the difference between Sunnis and Shiites, mainstream media is hoping people won’t understand the complex rings of proxies used by Iran or the reality on the ground in Iraq.

Mainstream media is on full-assault mode on the Iranian situation, loaded with articles and broadcasts to make people believe Qasem Soleimani was a victim of President Trump’s whimsy. TIME took it to a new level with this low of a story.

