Pardon Michael Flynn
This won’t be a long article. It doesn’t need to be. General Michael Flynn is a patriot, but the Department of Justice has recommended up to six months in jail. He was set up by nefarious forces in our government who have been trying to take down President Trump since before he was even elected. Flynn was a casualty of this effort, and despite evidence that clearly shows he was entrapped and then mislead by his own counsel, the Department of Justice has decided to send him to jail.
The Justice Department now says Michael Flynn deserves up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI.
Andrew McCabe has openly admitted to lying to the FBI.
Why hasn’t McCabe been indicted yet?
Two-Tiered Justice System.#PardonFlynnNowhttps://t.co/WXdmPsWIuz
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 7, 2020
Prosecutors recommend General Michael Flynn be sentenced to up to six months in jail.
Meanwhile, John Brennan, James Comey, Andrew McCabe and the rest of the Obama cabal are still cashing checks from book deals and fake news television contracts.
We live in a clown world.
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 7, 2020
Rt if you stand with General Michael Flynn!
A total and complete Patriot who loves our country and stands with President Trump!
— ACT for America (@ACTforAmerica) January 7, 2020
Here’s the thing. If Flynn spends a moment in jail, the Deep State wins. America loses. Law abiding citizens lose to a system that is designed for vengeance rather than justice. Patriots lose in knowing someone who has dedicated his life to serving our nation can be rewarded with entrapment and incarceration. The Constitution loses by being utilized for wrong instead of right.
Have you ever heard of Democrat privilege?
You know — Andrew McCabe being let off the hook, for the same the thing Michael Flynn is going to PRISON for?
HYPOCRISY!
Who agrees? 🤔
— Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) January 7, 2020
Bill Barr DOJ recommends prison for Michael Flynn https://t.co/SHTjibhiyA
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 7, 2020
Why did the DOJ reverse course & recommend 6 months in prison for Michael Flynn?
Because he fought back against the Deep State
This is how they silence his defense & protect themselves
General Flynn is a patriot
He deserves an immediate pardon in the face of this decision
RT
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 7, 2020
President Trump should put an end to this heinous miscarriage of justice. It’s time to send a message that Deep State operators cannot wield our Constitution like a dagger to stab anyone they don’t like. #PardonMichaelFlynn now.
Pardon Michael Flynn
