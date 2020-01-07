Connect with us

Guns and Crime

Pardon Michael Flynn

This won’t be a long article. It doesn’t need to be. General Michael Flynn is a patriot, but the Department of Justice has recommended up to six months in jail. He was set up by nefarious forces in our government who have been trying to take down President Trump since before he was even elected. Flynn was a casualty of this effort, and despite evidence that clearly shows he was entrapped and then mislead by his own counsel, the Department of Justice has decided to send him to jail.

Here’s the thing. If Flynn spends a moment in jail, the Deep State wins. America loses. Law abiding citizens lose to a system that is designed for vengeance rather than justice. Patriots lose in knowing someone who has dedicated his life to serving our nation can be rewarded with entrapment and incarceration. The Constitution loses by being utilized for wrong instead of right.

President Trump should put an end to this heinous miscarriage of justice. It’s time to send a message that Deep State operators cannot wield our Constitution like a dagger to stab anyone they don’t like. #PardonMichaelFlynn now.

