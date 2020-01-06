Michelle Williams attributes success, Golden Globe win to her abortion(s)

Actress Michelle Williams had a political message for the world prepared if she won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. She won, and when she got on stage she was going to deliver the message, Ricky Gervais be damned.

Her message was really broken into two parts. The first was that her success in Hollywood, including the win last night, can be attributed to pro-abortion laws in America. She didn’t go into detail about when she had an abortion or how many she’s had, but it was clear she was attributing her success as an actress to at least one past abortion. “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children, and with whom.”

The second message was all about empowering women to vote in their best interests, which is to say voting for pro-abortion candidates. That means Democrats. She didn’t say the word “Democrat,” nor did she say the word “abortion.” But the implications were crystal clear. Here are the relevant passages from the transcript of her carefully crafted and rehearsed speech:

I’m grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I’ve made, and I’m also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making, not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I carved with my own hand. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children, and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing as all mothers know that the scales must and will tip towards our children. Now, I know my choices might look different than yours. But thank god, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours. So, women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. But don’t forget, we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.

The mother of one is engaged to Thomas Kail, who directed and produced the FX limited series that earned her the award, Fosse/Verdon. She is reportedly pregnant with their child.

I don’t need to go into a rant about how leftist Hollywood is doing everything it can to get Democrats elected. You already know that. I also don’t need to tell you that abortion is evil. If you’re reading this article, there’s a pretty darn good chance you believe that already as well. But something must be said about the falsehoods in her claim. As part and parcel with the anti-Biblical worldview permeating through Hollywood, Williams discussed living a life “of my own making” and the benefits of taking the life of a preborn child who wasn’t convenient at that particular moment. I can tell you first hand that both concepts are wrong. Our role is to serve God, not man and definitely not ourselves. Doing so does not ensure the type of riches and fame that Hollywood people like Williams believe in, but our reward comes in our next, eternal life. As for abortions making things easier, that’s the case in some instances. In others, women realize after the fact that their lives are made worse because of abortion. Mothers know this. At least some of them do.

The reason I don’t watch Hollywood award shows or many works of “entertainment” from Tinseltown is because there’s a foul spirit infused into most in their industry. This post was worth sticking my hands in the filth, even briefly, to deliver the truth.

