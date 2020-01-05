Biden admits nobody understood Obamacare, ‘you couldn’t keep your doctor if you wanted to’

When a politician has been in Washington DC for four decades, they tend to become cavalier with their rhetoric. Such is the case for Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president. He’s known for his gaffes, but sometimes it’s even worse when he says exactly what he meant to say.

At a town hall campaign event, Biden was faced with a questioner who said his father was told “if he likes his plan, he can keep his plan, and that his insurance would be cheaper. After passage his plan was no longer allowed and his insurance costs doubled. Since you supported the plan, were you lying to my dad or did you not understand the bill you supported?”

My god! Biden gives a stunning answer after a man explains that his father lost his insurance under Obamacare and his new plan was twice as expensive. Biden's response? He wasn't lying because "no one understood Obamacare." pic.twitter.com/PWmbTEtuAP — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) January 5, 2020

Biden’s response is telling in that it may have been the most honest thing he’s said on the campaign trail. “No one did understand Obamacare, including the way it was rolled out. And the gentleman’s right. He said you could keep your doctor if you wanted to and you couldn’t keep your doctor if you wanted to, necessarily. He’s dead right about that.”

What Biden didn’t mention, and what nobody on the left will ever admit, is that Obamacare was designed specifically to fail. It wasn’t designed to possibly succeed; they weren’t taking a risk. This was a calculation. It was intended to fail and become the abysmal stepping stone to get to a public option, then single-payer. That’s it. They knew what they were proposing was destined to collapse upon itself if allowed to continue unabated. That was the point.

Republicans are as complicit, though. They, too, understood what was at stake and decided to play along after it was no longer useful as a campaign platform. Once they had control of the House, then Senate, then White House, they failed to even consider repealing it fully. They fumbled through a few replacement options in their first year with full control, but at no point did they think about passing the bills they’d passed so many times when President Obama was in office. Those bills were clean repeals, and once they had a president who would actually sign it, they called their own bluff.

It isn’t often that you find such honesty from a Democrat on the campaign trail. But Biden’s calculations apparently tell him he’s better off admitting Obamacare was a scam from a start than trying to sugar coat it any longer.

