Hollywood cringes as Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais tells winners to ‘f*** off’

For most of my adult life, I followed the Hollywood award shows. As a former avid movie and television fan, the Golden Globes show was like the NFL conference championship games and the Academy Awards show was like the Super Bowl. Ironically, I never waste time on either Hollywood or the NFL anymore. I didn’t even know the Golden Globes show was on tonight until Twitter went crazy about Ricky Gervais.

OMG. Ricky Gervais just tore the Hollywood Libs a new one. “Don’t say anything political, just accept the award and F-off.”@rickygervais is my new hero. 🎤🖐🏻 pic.twitter.com/PE9FQSR57E — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais kills it every time. Tells the entire room of Actors and Actresses to accept their little award and fuck off. Legend. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AO3WgnEEse — Savage Boston Sports 🇺🇸🍀❄️☃️ (@SavageBoston) January 6, 2020

So 2020’s most savage award goes to Ricky Gervais for this 😅 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vawzqIDuXr — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) January 6, 2020

Tim Cook’s face as ⁦@rickygervais⁩ warns celebs and companies they work for that run sweat shops in China to stop lecturing America about morality & politics. #GoldenGlobesAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/DtY3XPRxwo — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 6, 2020

You should watch the Ricky Gervais opening speech for the #GoldenGlobes if you haven’t It is the way. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 6, 2020

“In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world and they all have one thing in common: they’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow.” – @rickygervais pic.twitter.com/mlCidjKuOZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2020

.@rickygervais: “In the end, he obviously didn’t kill himself, just like Jeffrey Epstein.” *Hollywood audience groans* “Shut up. I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care. You’ll have to make your own way here in your own plane.” 😂💀#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Y9vvJGJ3Ix — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) January 6, 2020

Patricia Arquette just got political and tried to slam Trump over Iran and no one clapped. Looks like Ricky Gervais' opening monologue worked. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2020

🔥SAVAGE🔥 Ricky Gervais just gave the best opening speech at the #GoldenGlobes ever. He absolutely DESTROYED Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/byRej81Xo0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais really said “if ISIS had a streaming service, you’d call your agent” to a room full of Hollywood film and TV stars. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 6, 2020

Comedian @rickygervais is an absolute legend. “So if you do win an award tonight don’t use it as a platform to give a political speech, you’re in no position to lecture the public. About anything.” #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/KnaQJYNk32 — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 6, 2020

Props to @rickygervais! The looks on those pedophile’s faces were absolutely priceless. 😂 Tick tock, you sick animals. — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) January 6, 2020

It was Gervaisian through and through, cheeky, cutting, with little regard for the egos of powerful celebrities. https://t.co/99q9z4zUwb — The Federalist (@FDRLST) January 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais is an international treasure. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 6, 2020

HOLY SHIT! Ricky Gervais calls out the #GoldenGlobes attendees for claiming to be woke, but being sellouts who would work for ISIS… and tells them to "F- Off!" instead of bothering people with their uninformed political opinions. pic.twitter.com/6mjEZcBuXq — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 6, 2020

After watching the comedian’s opening monologue, I now have a renewed interest. Unfortunately, it was such a condemnation of Hollywood in general that it may be the last time he hosts… unless it was all a wonderful publicity stunt with him collaborating with NBC. As improbable as that may seem on the surface, keep in mind the network was blanked in this year’s awards. They received zero nomination. I would actually respect it if they got Gervais to be himself. It would be a great middle finger to an industry that has embraced Netflix, Apple, and HBO as their prime producers. Here’s the video. I’d tell you to watch all of it but I don’t see how anyone could possibly turn away once it starts.

The jokes were ripe and the pretentious crowd was cringing. From invoking Jeffrey Epstein to telling award winners to take their awards and “f*** off,” Ricky Gervais became everyone’s spirit animal for one night. Well, everyone outside of Hollywood.

