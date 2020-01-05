Entertainment and Sports
Hollywood cringes as Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais tells winners to ‘f*** off’
For most of my adult life, I followed the Hollywood award shows. As a former avid movie and television fan, the Golden Globes show was like the NFL conference championship games and the Academy Awards show was like the Super Bowl. Ironically, I never waste time on either Hollywood or the NFL anymore. I didn’t even know the Golden Globes show was on tonight until Twitter went crazy about Ricky Gervais.
OMG. Ricky Gervais just tore the Hollywood Libs a new one. “Don’t say anything political, just accept the award and F-off.”@rickygervais is my new hero.
🎤🖐🏻 pic.twitter.com/PE9FQSR57E
— Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 6, 2020
Ricky Gervais kills it every time.
Tells the entire room of Actors and Actresses to accept their little award and fuck off.
Legend. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Savage Boston Sports 🇺🇸🍀❄️☃️ (@SavageBoston) January 6, 2020
So 2020’s most savage award goes to Ricky Gervais for this 😅 #GoldenGlobes
— George Jarjour (@gjarjour) January 6, 2020
Tim Cook’s face as @rickygervais warns celebs and companies they work for that run sweat shops in China to stop lecturing America about morality & politics. #GoldenGlobesAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/DtY3XPRxwo
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 6, 2020
You should watch the Ricky Gervais opening speech for the #GoldenGlobes if you haven’t
It is the way.
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 6, 2020
“In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world and they all have one thing in common: they’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow.”
– @rickygervais pic.twitter.com/mlCidjKuOZ
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2020
.@rickygervais: “In the end, he obviously didn’t kill himself, just like Jeffrey Epstein.”
*Hollywood audience groans*
“Shut up. I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care. You’ll have to make your own way here in your own plane.”
😂💀#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Y9vvJGJ3Ix
— BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) January 6, 2020
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio laughs off Ricky Gervais' girlfriend joke during #GoldenGlobes monologue https://t.co/sJBJCUHAI2 pic.twitter.com/eKInH4ziOJ
— Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2020
Patricia Arquette just got political and tried to slam Trump over Iran and no one clapped.
Looks like Ricky Gervais' opening monologue worked.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2020
🔥SAVAGE🔥
Ricky Gervais just gave the best opening speech at the #GoldenGlobes ever.
He absolutely DESTROYED Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/byRej81Xo0
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2020
Ricky Gervais really said “if ISIS had a streaming service, you’d call your agent” to a room full of Hollywood film and TV stars.
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 6, 2020
Comedian @rickygervais is an absolute legend.
“So if you do win an award tonight don’t use it as a platform to give a political speech, you’re in no position to lecture the public. About anything.”
#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/KnaQJYNk32
— Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 6, 2020
Props to @rickygervais!
The looks on those pedophile’s faces were absolutely priceless. 😂
Tick tock, you sick animals.
— Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) January 6, 2020
It was Gervaisian through and through, cheeky, cutting, with little regard for the egos of powerful celebrities. https://t.co/99q9z4zUwb
— The Federalist (@FDRLST) January 6, 2020
Ricky Gervais is an international treasure.
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 6, 2020
HOLY SHIT! Ricky Gervais calls out the #GoldenGlobes attendees for claiming to be woke, but being sellouts who would work for ISIS… and tells them to "F- Off!" instead of bothering people with their uninformed political opinions. pic.twitter.com/6mjEZcBuXq
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 6, 2020
After watching the comedian’s opening monologue, I now have a renewed interest. Unfortunately, it was such a condemnation of Hollywood in general that it may be the last time he hosts… unless it was all a wonderful publicity stunt with him collaborating with NBC. As improbable as that may seem on the surface, keep in mind the network was blanked in this year’s awards. They received zero nomination. I would actually respect it if they got Gervais to be himself. It would be a great middle finger to an industry that has embraced Netflix, Apple, and HBO as their prime producers. Here’s the video. I’d tell you to watch all of it but I don’t see how anyone could possibly turn away once it starts.
🔥SAVAGE🔥
Ricky Gervais just gave the best opening speech at the #GoldenGlobes ever.
He absolutely DESTROYED Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/byRej81Xo0
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2020
The jokes were ripe and the pretentious crowd was cringing. From invoking Jeffrey Epstein to telling award winners to take their awards and “f*** off,” Ricky Gervais became everyone’s spirit animal for one night. Well, everyone outside of Hollywood.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Hollywood cringes as Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais tells winners to ‘f*** off’
Leftists cannot resist trying to exploit other people’s pain for their political gain
Iran announces end of nuclear deal they weren’t complying with anyway
Iraqi parliament votes to remove U.S. troops. We should leave and take our aid with us.
Progressives supporting anti-gay, anti-women, anti-freedom Iran are pure trash
C.S. Lewis on evolution: Who was right, dream lecturer or real lecturer?
Watch: UMC split over biblical sexuality
President Trump: No war, no regime change, but ‘world is a safer place without these monsters”
Allen West: Four quotes to remember for 2020
Pope Francis slaps woman’s hand
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Trending
-
Entertainment and Sports3 days ago
Dear Iran: Rose McGowan tries to be today’s Hanoi Jane, gets obliterated on Twitter
-
Foreign Affairs3 days ago
While American leftists mourn Soleimani’s death, Iraqis are dancing in the streets
-
Democrats3 days ago
Adam Schiff forgot Obama’s war on Libya had no Congressional approval
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
Six Iran-backed militia-members reportedly killed in Iraq during new U.S. airstrike
-
Foreign Affairs3 days ago
No, John Bolton, it’s not time to force regime change in Iran
-
Everything20 hours ago
As appetite for gun control weakens, Ralph Northam is trying to change the subject
-
Democrats2 days ago
Chill out, Democrats. There will be no war with Iran.
-
Guns and Crime3 days ago
Babylon Bee: Media disappointed to learn armed citizen stopped mass shooting