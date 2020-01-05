Connect with us

Hollywood cringes as Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais tells winners to 'f*** off'

Hollywood cringes as Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais tells winners to f off

For most of my adult life, I followed the Hollywood award shows. As a former avid movie and television fan, the Golden Globes show was like the NFL conference championship games and the Academy Awards show was like the Super Bowl. Ironically, I never waste time on either Hollywood or the NFL anymore. I didn’t even know the Golden Globes show was on tonight until Twitter went crazy about Ricky Gervais.

After watching the comedian’s opening monologue, I now have a renewed interest. Unfortunately, it was such a condemnation of Hollywood in general that it may be the last time he hosts… unless it was all a wonderful publicity stunt with him collaborating with NBC. As improbable as that may seem on the surface, keep in mind the network was blanked in this year’s awards. They received zero nomination. I would actually respect it if they got Gervais to be himself. It would be a great middle finger to an industry that has embraced Netflix, Apple, and HBO as their prime producers. Here’s the video. I’d tell you to watch all of it but I don’t see how anyone could possibly turn away once it starts.

The jokes were ripe and the pretentious crowd was cringing. From invoking Jeffrey Epstein to telling award winners to take their awards and “f*** off,” Ricky Gervais became everyone’s spirit animal for one night. Well, everyone outside of Hollywood.

