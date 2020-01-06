Dear Adam Schiff: Release the Michael Atkinson transcript

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson has secrets. The man who green-lit the Ukrainian whistleblower’s complaint despite zero first-hand knowledge of alleged wrongdoing gave damaging, sealed testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. According to ranking member Devin Nunes, the information Atkinson revealed information that hurts the Democrats’ impeachment case. He spoke to Sara Carter about the investigation into Atkinson’s dealings.

Devin Nunes: ‘Republicans have an active investigation into (IG Michael) Atkinson’ Nunes, R-CA, spoke to this reporter for Monday’s podcast. He revealed that transcripts of Atkinson’s secret testimony will expose that the Inspector General either lied or he needs to make corrections to his statements to lawmakers. The transcripts has been kept from the public by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-CA, because it is damaging to their “impeachment scam,” Nunes said. The whistleblower, who has not been formally named by lawmakers, met with Schiff’s staff members prior to submitting their complaint to Atkinson. Schiff was chided by Republican lawmakers and many members of the media for falsely claiming that his committee had no contact with the whistleblower. “(Atkinson) is under active investigation. I’m not gonna go any farther than that because you know obviously he has a chance to come in and prove his innocence, but my guess is Schiff, Atkinson they don’t want that transcript out because it’s very damaging,” Rep. Nunes said.

From the beginning, questions have been popping up about the whistleblower’s relationship to House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff as well as ties to alleged Deep State operatives like Atkinson. The complaint seemed coordinated and in many cases fabricated with clear contradictions in it when compared to the actual transcript of the call between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky. Very little has been released about either the whistleblower or Atkinson, which makes the fact that Schiff blatantly lied about them even more concerning.

But Nunes and Republicans are restrained from finding answers or revealing the truth to the American people. The Democrats have sole subpoena power and they’re not going to be bringing in the whistleblower or Atkinson for questioning any time soon. There is too much on the line for Democrats, most notably their need for political weapons to be used against Republicans and President Trump in this year’s election. As long as they can control the impeachment narrative, they will not do anything to make their story seem fabricated. That includes keeping Atkinson’s testimony secret.

This is why it’s so important for patriots to apply as much public pressure as possible on Schiff to release the Atkinson transcript. Carter is pushing the fight from the press, but others in the media need to step up as well. Conservative Treehouse posted an expansive followup to Carter’s reporting that sheds light on the conspiracy:

Devin Nunes Tells Sara Carter: “ICIG Michael Atkinson is Under Active Investigation”… CTH has previously outlined ICIG Michael Atkinson as a dirty player amid a network of very corrupt officials who hold self-interests from participating in unlawful abuses of government surveillance including the DOJ and FBI activity during the 2016 election. On Sunday, October 6th, 2019, even before the revelations of Schiff working with the whistle-blower surfaced, ranking member Devin Nunes originally discussed his concerns with the testimony of Michael Atkinson. Nunes noted the testimony “was a joke”. Nunes told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Sunday host Matt Boyle, “[The ICIG is] either totally incompetent or part of the deep state, and he’s got a lot of questions he needs to answer because he knowingly changed the form and the requirements in order to make sure that this whistleblower complaint got out publicly.”

Democrats scream about transparency unless it doesn’t support their narrative, in which case mum’s the word. The people need to see the Atkinson transcript posthaste. Democrats’ greatest fear is the people knowing the truth.

