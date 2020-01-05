Iraqi parliament votes to remove U.S. troops. We should leave and take our aid with us.

Just when we thought the good news coming out of Iraq was over following the killing of Quds leader Qasem Soleimani, more good news headed our way in the form of an eviction notice. Iraq’s parliament has voted to expel all U.S. troops from the Middle Eastern nation. The Prime Minister recommended it as well. They’ll get no objections from me.

There will be attempts to reverse the decision. The White House doesn’t want it as it will hamper our ability to have influence in the region. The repercussions won’t just be in Iraq where Iran and Russia will certainly fill the void. It will hurt us in Syria as well, possibly prompting our complete withdrawal (again, no objections from me on that one). It could also increase our reliance on Turkey, a nation that has been in the process of a long separation from us for years. But if that’s the price we have to pay to get us out of the quagmire, so be it.

Iraq PM says Gen. Soleimani was his guest & US strike was illegal.

Moqtada Sadr calls for closing of US embassy in Baghdad. — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 5, 2020

Officially, the eviction will be classified as a change in policy to reflect the diminished need to stop the Islamic State. What remnant remains, Iraq will say they can handle it without U.S. involvement. But in reality, this is all about Iran. This is all about Soleimani, who Iraq is claiming was their “guest” and whose killing was therefore illegal. It’s all just geopolitics, and therefore way over my head. As long as we get the troops to be pulled from harm’s way, I’m as giddy as a patriot at a gun show.

Nevertheless, the money we’ve invested into Iraq needs to be repaid. Heck, the Embassy in Baghdad that they’re asking us to vacate cost $2 billion alone. But we should be the nice guys and simply withhold aid. All of it. If we’re going to be forced to leave the nation to nefarious forces, then we certainly cannot commit to continuing to line their pockets. It’s time to stop sending any cash or aid of any kind into the quagmire.

Lol so Trump accidentally just ended our forever war in iraq?? https://t.co/E3pXWwu2Zo — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 5, 2020

The Iraqi people will object, of course. They can sort all of that out during the elections. In the meantime, let’s get our troops out of there posthaste. And as our troops leave, the aid flowing their way should stop as well. Bye, Iran 2.0. I mean Iraq.

