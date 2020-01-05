Foreign Affairs
Iran announces end of nuclear deal they weren’t complying with anyway
Today, Iran announced they are withdrawing from the nuclear deal they signed with President Obama and others in 2015. This should make any cognizant American chuckle as the Middle Eastern nation has been failing to abide by the terms of the agreement since shortly after the agreement was signed. As Representative Mark Meadows noted:
A better headline would be: “Country that was never following agreement announces it will continue not following agreement” https://t.co/NwCl2VpsF6
— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 5, 2020
Iran continued testing nuclear-capable missiles within weeks after signing the infamous Iran deal. They were suspected of continuing their research and testing of nuclear weapons immediately after the deal was signed, only doing it from locations off the known grid. Then, there’are the U.N. inspectors who were regularly turned away from inspections whenever they tried to follow through with announced visits. Following President Trump’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May, 2018, they began enriching uranium beyond the prescribed levels. In other words, they were never compliant, but that won’t stop Democrats and members of the EU from blaming President Trump for the collapse.
There hasn’t been an ounce of credibility or good will from Iran since the nuclear deal was signed. Their nuclear program has been alive and well before and after JCPOA. Today’s announcement was like an obituary for a fictional character.
