Foreign Affairs
Six Iran-backed militia-members reportedly killed in Iraq during new U.S. airstrike
If Iran (or anyone else) thought the killing of Quds leader Major General Qasem Soleimani marked the end of attacks against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, they were wrong. Though there has been no official claim of responsibility, it seems likely the United States military has struck another target, this time killing six militia members in an early morning strike.
BREAKING: U.S. Military Kills More Top Iranian-Backed Terrorist Leaders In Airstrikes, Reports Say | The Daily Wire
The United States reportedly took out more top Iranian-backed terrorist leaders in Iraq late on Friday night in airstrikes in northern Baghdad.
The Associated Press reported: “Iraqi official says airstrike hits cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad.”
“Air strikes targeting Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shi’ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad have killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source said late on Friday,” Reuters reported. “Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1:12 am local time, he said.”
According to Mohammad Tahidi, the “Imam of Peace” who has connections in both Iran and Iraq, Kata’ib al-Imam Ali leader Shibl al-Zaydi was among the six killed in the airstrike. The Kata’ib al-Imam Ali, an Iran-backed Shiite militia, is part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).
Summary of what’s going on:
Today’s (second) US airstrike in #Taji targeted Shibl al-Zaydi (in red). Yesterday’s airstrike targeted #QasemSoleimaini (centre) and #Almuhandis (right).
Pray for peace. Because I am. pic.twitter.com/2t1mYtgUDm
— Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 3, 2020
Map and pictures of US airstrike in #Taji, killing Shibl al-Zaydi, a leader in the #PMU, with several others (5 unconfirmed).
Pray for peace. Read my pinned tweet. pic.twitter.com/1Clq9fvo2P
— Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 3, 2020
But according to the alleged target’s Twitter account, he’s not dead.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
الى كافة الاخوة والاخوات الكرام نشر قبل قليل خبر
استشهاد #الحاج_شبل_الزيدي هذا الخبر غير صحيح والحمد لله رب العالمين
— الحاج شبل الزيدي (@alzaidysh) January 3, 2020
More reports are coming in about who the intended targets were and whether or not they were killed.
#BREAKING: #USAF's MQ-9 Reaper drone targeted a convoy carrying several high ranking officials of #PMU (Hashd al-Shaabi) in #Taji, North of #Baghdad. Casualties are mostly among members of #IRGC backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq. It is not known whether Qais al-Khazali is dead or alive! pic.twitter.com/CGGebcLn0M
— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 3, 2020
#BREAKING: Reports indicate that Shbl al-Zaidi, commander of Kataib Imam Ali militia, was targeted by a US airstrike near Taji, northern Baghdad.#Iraq pic.twitter.com/AbuHaUPt7p
— Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) January 3, 2020
The identities of the targets have not been confirmed by local or Iranian news at this time, but multiple reports on Twitter indicate the strike did occur and high-level militia leaders were among those hit.
By taking the killing beyond Soleimani, it appears the U.S. strategy is going beyond deterrence and into a broader elimination of those who can do Americans harm. This is breaking story and will be updated as details emerge.
President Trump: No war, no regime change, but 'world is a safer place without these monsters"
