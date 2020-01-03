Adam Schiff forgot Obama’s war on Libya had no Congressional approval

President Trump ordered an airstrike that eliminated the most prolific terrorist commander in the world today. Well, yesterday. Today, he’s dead, the targeted response to Iran’s ongoing provocations that included an attack on our Embassy in Baghdad that killed an American contractor. The direct catalyst for yesterday’s airstrike was the Iranian-backed militia engaging in a breach of the Embassy, causing major damage and putting American lives at risk.

The killing of Qasem Soleimani, who was responsible for taking at least 600 American lives, was a righteous move. It sends the right message to Iran and the rest of the world that we will not sit back and let our people get targeted by rogue regimes. But Democrats have been condemning the attack, mostly on the grounds that President Trump did not get Congressional approval for it. Among the most vocal has been House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff. His Tweet condemning the President’s move has been echoed by others, almost verbatim, as a memo apparently went out giving Democrats and mainstream media their anti-Trump talking point.

Soleimani was responsible for unthinkable violence and world is better off without him. But Congress didn’t authorize and American people don’t want a war with Iran. All steps must now be taken to protect our forces against the almost inevitable escalation and increased risk. https://t.co/Z4HTnScFg7 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 3, 2020

Unfortunately for Schiff, his comments were not consistent with how he felt in the past when President Obama was taking similar “unauthorized” actions. In fact, Schiff was very complimentary of President Obama’s attacks in Libya in 2011. As he noted in a press release at the time, “I applaud the international community’s decision to stand with the people of Libya in their moment of opportunity and need.”

The Libyan engagement, which had nothing to do with protecting Americans nor was it prompted by terrorist attacks, was carried out without Congressional authorization. After its failure, Congress even passed a resolution with bipartisan support prohibiting the President from funding his Libyan war. As Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy noted, Schiff’s response to President Trump is rife with hypocrisy.

But @RepAdamSchiff supported President Obama’s war on Libya, which was unauthorized by Congress, unprovoked by any attack or threatened attack on the US, and unwanted by Americans. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) January 3, 2020

If Schiff is to be believed, he was all in for an unauthorized military engagement in Libya by President Obama that didn’t concern Americans, didn’t go after terrorists, and wasn’t liked by the American people. Yet, he is completely against an unauthorized military engagement in Iraq by President Trump that did concern Americans, did go after a major terrorist leader, and has the support of Americans who are not suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. For Schiff to be believed, he’d have to say, “I endorsed the war in Libya because it was ordered by a Democrat but I oppose the strike in Iraq because it was ordered by a Republican.”

Let’s be 100% clear about the combined Soleimani response from Democrats: It’s political. All of it. They don’t care about authorization and they don’t fear war with Iran. They just need something to latch onto against President Trump.

