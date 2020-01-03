Dear Iran: Rose McGowan tries to be today’s Hanoi Jane, gets obliterated on Twitter

When I was first assigned this story, I expected it to be another “leftist Hollywood star says something dumb on Twitter” article. After reading what actress Rose McGowan has been posting since the killing of terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani, I can only feel sorry for her. She’s clearly misguided, which is normal in Hollywood, but also seems to have some kind of mental challenge that prevents her from understanding exactly what she’s saying. She’s like a modern day Hanoi Jane Fonda, only with Twitter at her disposal.

Here’s the first Tweet that drew the ire of many.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

This Tweet led to many responses that also seemed to trigger McGowan as badly as the news of Soleimani’s death. She responded to several, but as the night wore on, her responses become more and more unhinged from reality.

Here’s a sampling:

I’m a registered Republican in California. I loathe the Clintons. I hate Trump. I will not vote Republican, but I cannot vote Democrat. I’d rather know what evil I’m getting, so I’ll go Republican. This is about WWIII, so none of that shit matters anyway. #TeamStayAlive #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/l7MtDXUVuy — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Of course #Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the fucking point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team. #TeamStayAlive — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

I do not side with Iran, but I most definitely do not side with the USA #TeamStayAlive https://t.co/ShWtvgWYqj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Thanks a lot, dickhead @realDonaldTrump — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Fuck your freedom and shove it up your #MAGA ass https://t.co/RQr2x5pCS1 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

The way McGowan framed her apology to Iran was as if a majority of Americans were opposed to the righteous killing of the (formerly) most proficient living murderer of American citizens and troops, a title he took on after Osama bin Laden was killed. You didn’t see the American left begging al Qaeda not to kill us. You also didn’t see the American right denouncing the move, as we generally side with America over partisan considerations. It was a good thing that the Obama administration took down bin Laden, just as it’s a good thing the Trump administration took down Soleimani.

Conservatives on Twitter were not kind:

Because you live in America, you are free to move to Iran, Rosie girl – don’t let the door hit you! #NotAHostage https://t.co/E7e17aUfuM — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) January 3, 2020

There it is, the dumbest tweet of 2020 and we’re only three days in… https://t.co/Dlniqc0owN — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) January 3, 2020

Imagine being a woman who fought against sexual assault and for women empowerment 'apologizing' to a regime that their own people hate and who routinely jail and kill women for just taking off their hijabs. This is quite disgusting. https://t.co/j5z4sYMwEl — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) January 3, 2020

1. You have a passport and can leave at anytime. I wouldn’t suggest visiting Iran, though, because they don’t care about self-gratifying tweets from D-list Hollywood actors. 2. Iran already killed a lot of Americans. That’s what tonight was about. Justice and future safety. https://t.co/ad231g3bCe — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 3, 2020

If she thinks Harvey Weinstein was bad, she should try taking a vacation in Iran. https://t.co/aeK4fUtGAO — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 3, 2020

Dear Rose, you have no idea what you are talking about. Remember who the people were who backed you up when you came forward with your abuse account. Stop standing up for actual dictators who have murdered millions. Your hyperbole doesn’t help. Try wearing that outfit in Iran. https://t.co/pdJL8nZQdx — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) January 3, 2020

Apologizing to Iran for killing a guy responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans just to own Trump. Trump broke you and you don't even realize it. https://t.co/dxeBSG1LeU — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 3, 2020

Look up disgrace in the dictionary

Rose McGowan’s picture stares ignorantly back at you https://t.co/RdkKRKDYxN — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 3, 2020

God these are some new levels of stupidty I didnt think were possible https://t.co/ihesi7VYXH — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 3, 2020

Who apologizes and begs for mercy from an evil regime on behalf of some 150+ million people? She must have collected a lot of signatures for her petition awfully quickly. https://t.co/lZqIE67u7H — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 3, 2020

Dear Rose McGowan,

You can “escape” the USA, you treasonous psycho, by immediately moving to Iran. https://t.co/VbbujqDpa4 — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) January 3, 2020

He led an attack on our embassy where people chanted "Death to America" and is responsible for killing hundreds of Americans and maiming prob thousands more. If you wanna escape, Delta's ready when you are. P.S. Soleimani would kill you simply for identifying as non-binary https://t.co/ZZsPi5LP0h — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 3, 2020

First came Hanoi Jane. Now it's Tehran Rose. https://t.co/IQMB2AUtKU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 3, 2020

The Democrats, crystallized in one tweet. https://t.co/NHDILdQCUh — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 3, 2020

Rose, you are welcome to relocate to Iran anytime. You won’t be missed, I assure you. https://t.co/VyQnoG2536 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 3, 2020

When your perspective is so woke you inevitably think that *your* country is the problem… https://t.co/FRWPCs1Rx3 — Alex Deane (@ajcdeane) January 3, 2020

We're two days into 2020 and we already have the winner for worst tweet of the decade. First we had Hanoi Jane; Now we got Tehran Rose. https://t.co/2AzgCQJiFi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2020

This is so backwards and ignorant that it is painful to read. You are pleading with actual terrorists as if they are the good guys. https://t.co/480ffK218B — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 3, 2020

I’m Iranian by birth. Iranians are happy. Do you realize that this guy was psychopath? Part of a group that tortured, raped, sodomized its own citizens? Do you have any F***ing clue or do you just want attention? #Soleimani makes Hervey Weinstein look like a saint.

Let that sink! https://t.co/2NqPeCN8Ef — 𝕊𝕜𝕪 (@SKYRIDER4538) January 3, 2020

Can always count on the liberal celebrities on Twitter to march out the "actually Trump is the real terrorist" takes. https://t.co/fW7exfUkN7 — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 3, 2020

And I thought Hanoi Jane was bad. Holy shit https://t.co/2ppFmGExhT — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) January 3, 2020

This is the worst take by anyone, on any issue, at any time, in any language, on any social media platform, ever. https://t.co/dOsxIYx4Zw — Kyle Moran (@KylePMoran) January 3, 2020

What Rose McGowan’s “Dear Iran” Tweet demonstrates is the real motivation for leftist hatred of President Trump. They cannot see any action he takes, even positive ones, without assuming the worst. They live in fear of… everything.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.