Connect with us

Entertainment and Sports

Dear Iran: Rose McGowan tries to be today’s Hanoi Jane, gets obliterated on Twitter

Published

1 min ago

on

Rose McGowan Dear Iran

When I was first assigned this story, I expected it to be another “leftist Hollywood star says something dumb on Twitter” article. After reading what actress Rose McGowan has been posting since the killing of terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani, I can only feel sorry for her. She’s clearly misguided, which is normal in Hollywood, but also seems to have some kind of mental challenge that prevents her from understanding exactly what she’s saying. She’s like a modern day Hanoi Jane Fonda, only with Twitter at her disposal.

Here’s the first Tweet that drew the ire of many.

This Tweet led to many responses that also seemed to trigger McGowan as badly as the news of Soleimani’s death. She responded to several, but as the night wore on, her responses become more and more unhinged from reality.

Here’s a sampling:

The way McGowan framed her apology to Iran was as if a majority of Americans were opposed to the righteous killing of the (formerly) most proficient living murderer of American citizens and troops, a title he took on after Osama bin Laden was killed. You didn’t see the American left begging al Qaeda not to kill us. You also didn’t see the American right denouncing the move, as we generally side with America over partisan considerations. It was a good thing that the Obama administration took down bin Laden, just as it’s a good thing the Trump administration took down Soleimani.

Conservatives on Twitter were not kind:

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

What Rose McGowan’s “Dear Iran” Tweet demonstrates is the real motivation for leftist hatred of President Trump. They cannot see any action he takes, even positive ones, without assuming the worst. They live in fear of… everything.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement

Related Topics:
Whatfinger

KAG Gift
Subscribe by Email

Social Injustice

Facebook

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

MAGA Gift

Trending