Offbeat
For those suffering from TDS, there’s Trump-xalta
Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, dangerous, but unlike most things that are real and dangerous, it really is a laughing manner. That’s not to say we should only chuckle at those who suffer from it. After all, as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is demonstrating, it can do real damage to America. But we can’t help but at least smirk at the clowns who suffer from TDS.
The folks over at Octomemes have a solution. Introducing Trump-xalta, a new medication for those who may be suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.
If you or someone you know suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome, ask your doctor about Trump-xalta. You shouldn’t have to go through the constant stress and unhinged reactions to the President. Help is available.
For those suffering from TDS, there's Trump-xalta
