Was alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella protecting himself from President Trump’s other ‘favor’?

What’s the fastest way to get suspended on Facebook? Mention the name “Eric Ciaramella” and the moderators will move faster than the speed of light to quash whatever you had to say about the alleged Ukraine whistleblower. We found this out the hard way when our Facebook page was suspended for several days as a result of posting multiple stories about him. Those posts were purged, an ambiguous warning was sent to us, and we were officially taught a lesson.

This is one of the reasons very few media outlets dare to utter his name. He’s like Voldemort from Harry Potter, He Who Must Not Be Named. It’s one of the ways Facebook’s influence over the media has been felt in a tangible way in recent months even as they take the high ground by not censoring political advertising. The difference, of course, is they make money off political ads. They make nothing from people sharing Ciaramella’s name.

There’s more to the intrigue than just Facebook and media coverage. Apparently, nobody but his family and attorneys (and likely Adam Schiff) knows where he is. There’s nothing wrong with privacy and as he waits for the smoke to settle from impeachment, it behooves him to keep a low profile. But at some point he’s going to have to go out in public. At some point, he’s going to have to answer questions from someone. In the meantime, most in the media are pretending like he’s not an a player in the impeachment debacle.

But not everyone has forgotten about him. Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit against the FBI and DoJ after they failed to respond to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from November.

Judicial Watch Sues CIA and DOJ for Communications of Eric Ciaramella Ciaramella’s name appears in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the 2016 presidential election, in reference to two emails Ciaramella sent to then-Chief of Staff John Kelly and other officials, describing a meeting between President Trump, Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister Sergey Kislyak: In the morning on May 10, 2017, President Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office.468 468… (5/9/17 White House Document, “Working Visit with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia”) … (5/10/17 Email, Ciaramella to Kelly et al.). The meeting had been planned on May 2, 2017, during a telephone call between the President and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the meeting date was confirmed on May 5, 2017, the same day the President dictated ideas for the Comey termination letter to Stephen Miller…. (5/10/17 Email, Ciaramella to Kelly et al.). Information about this phone call was subsequently leaked to The New York Times. Ciaramella is widely reported as the person who filed the whistleblower complaint that triggered the impeachment proceedings. His name reportedly was “raised privately in impeachment depositions, according to officials with direct knowledge of the proceedings, as well as in at least one open hearing held by a House committee not involved in the impeachment inquiry.”

Once Judicial Watch releases whatever they find, it should act to renew attention to Ciaramella. Hopefully at that point he will be considered newsworthy enough outside of being the alleged whistleblower for Facebook to lift its vow of silence regarding him on their platform. But even if they don’t, it’s important for conservative media to keep pushing the proper narrative forward. This is more than just a disgruntled CIA operative working on behalf of the Deep State. His ties to Schiff are important.

There’s another thing to consider that everyone seems to have missed. It’s been assumed as someone who hates President Trump and worked with Vice President Joe Biden that the reason for blowing the whistle was to protect Biden from the administration finding dirt about his son and the quid pro quo he used to defend poor Hunter. But what if that’s not it at all? Considering what Judicial Watch is suing for and the potential that Ciaramella’s interactions in Ukraine involved foreign interference with the 2016 election, it’s possible that he was more interested in the other “favor” President Trump asked of President Zelensky.

We’re all well aware from the transcript that the President was interested in a Ukraine renewing its investigation into Burisma, but that wasn’t his only request. He initially asked them to look into CrowdStrike, the company that investigated the DNC server hack. The President seemed interested in seeking information about interference from Ukraine in the 2016 election. This is where Ciaramella may be involved and why he may have had a very personal motive for blowing the whistle.

According to Judicial Watch:

Judicial Watch recently compiled an extensive list of persons Ciaramella met while in the Obama-era White House. That list includes, but is not limited to, Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder and executive director of the Soros-funded Anticorruption Action Center (AntAC) in Ukraine; Gina Lentine, formerly the Eurasia program coordinator at Soros funded Open Society Foundations; and former Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who had extensive involvement with Clinton-funded dossier . The logs also reveal that Alexandra Chalupa , a contractor hired by the DNC during the 2016 election who coordinated with Ukrainians to investigate President Trump and his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, visited the White House 27 times.

If Ciaramella was directly involved in Ukrainian influence in the 2016 election, he may not have been trying to protect Biden at all by blowing the whistle. Was he actually just trying to keep his own skeletons in the closet?

