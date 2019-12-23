Trump on Pelosi: ‘She lost Congress once, she will do it again!’

There have been plenty of reasons for the American people to correct the error that was made in 2018 when the majority in the House of Representatives was flipped blue. The GOP agenda is being stalled after delivering an incredible economy after a mere two years of control. With their majority, the only accomplishments House Democrats have is passing the President’s USMCA and the partisan impeachment vote, if you want to count that as an achievement. We can now add extending the excruciating impeachment debacle to the list, and more specifically the absolute need to replace Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before she can do more damage in 2021.

The President seems to agree with this assessment: “Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again!”

Yes. Yes she will. It’s imperative that every thoughtful and honest American voter make 100% certain the Democrats do not have a majority after the 2020 election. We have plenty of targets to go after, and they should be given the full brunt of our wrath for wasting the first year of their majority and likely the second year as well. There must not be a third.

The President is correct in stating House Democrats are extremely hypocritical. They did everything they could to keep the House impeachment hearings as lopsided as possible, but now they’re turning back around and withholding the Articles of Impeachment while trying to get fair treatment from the GOP-controlled Senate. It’s true that they should get fair treatment, but definitely not because they earned it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs to make it as fair as possible for the sake of optics. Just because mainstream media subverted the truth about the one-sided House hearings doesn’t mean they’ll give McConnell any leeway. They hate him almost as much as they hate the President.

Thankfully, the writing continues to appear on the wall and hopefully she’ll see it. While the President’s popularity grows as a result of impeachment, support for removal is falling fast. We’re less than a year away from election day. For Pelosi to do anything other than apologize to the President and rip up the Articles of Impeachment will prove to be a political disaster for her.

If you’re wondering why impeachment went from being a rushed piece of congressional garbage to a process drawn out for effect, blame Nancy Pelosi. It’s as if she wants Americans to die from tedium-overdose while she plays politics.

