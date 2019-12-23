Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment timetable was designed to ruin Christmas. Seriously.

For months, we’ve heard about the urgency in dealing with the “grave” matter of impeachment. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was in such a rush to impeach the President, she had a press conference announcing the impeachment inquiry BEFORE the White House released the transcript of the Zelensky call. At the time, it seemed like she was trying to get in front of the news and preemptively hit the President to set the narrative through which her mainstream media puppets could spin the transcript. It worked, as breathless and obedient “journalists” sprung to action looking for whatever nuance could be considered an impeachable offense.

Now, it seems the haste was based as much on an overall timetable as it was for effect. They needed impeachment to be wrapped up exactly when it was because the always-calculating Speaker needed it to linger. She needed it to percolate in the minds of Americans through Christmas, debated over turkey and ham, metastasizing in the American psyche at a time when most are celebrating. Whether for Christmas, Hanukkah, or whatever people do during their time off from work and school, Pelosi planned this out so it would linger.

This was intentional. As hard as it is to believe a representative of the people of her district as a Congresswoman and of the entire nation as Speaker of the House would do such a thing, that’s precisely how this was planned out. She needed to deliver the Christmas “gift” of impeachment. Then, she intentionally withheld the Articles of Impeachment for the sake of keeping it in her court so she could still control the narrative after the New Year.

Don’t get me wrong. She’s not stupid and was well aware that popularity of impeachment would fall while it sat rotting in her basement like a steak dry-aging for far too long. But by her calculations, as long as she still held control of the narrative when we emerge from our holiday stupor, she believed she could spin it back in her favor just in time to send it to the Senate. She’s waiting for a bombshell, whether that comes from the courts or from more “witnesses” coming forward to explain how their presumption based on innuendo is that the President committed a crime. She wants something to drop before sending over the Articles.

But whether or not she gets her bombshell is secondary. The goal was, is, and will continue to be to have Americans discussing impeachment instead of the economy. She doesn’t want Uncle Max at the Christmas table talking about how his new job is helping him tremendously. She doesn’t want people noticing that the gifts they’re getting and giving this year are much better than what they gave and received in the past, particularly during the Obama years. She doesn’t want people discussing their prosperity. She wants them talking about impeachment. Whether they agree with it or not, the lingering confusion of what impeachment is and how it affects the President is the topic she wants on everyone’s mind and on every newspaper’s front page.

If you’re sitting with your family and the topic of impeachment comes up, be sure to place blame where it belongs. Make it known that the division in the country is not coming from the White House. Nancy Pelosi is dividing us. She’s trying to ruin Christmas.

