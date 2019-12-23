Democrats make promo video that includes Deval Patrick, excludes Tulsi Gabbard

Neither Deval Patrick nor Michael Bloomberg have been on a debate stage this primary season. Yet both of them were included in a video put out by the DNC to promote unity in their caucus despite contention between the candidates. One person was conspicuously excluded. Tulsi Gabbard didn’t make the cut even though she made the debate stage four times.

So Deval Patrick gets included by @TulsiGabbard does not? https://t.co/1iCAHCFmvf — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 23, 2019

She has been arguably the most controversial of the candidates with heavy criticism of the media and her fellow Democrats. But the Congresswoman from Hawaii is still in the race and is performing better than some who were included in the video.

It’s unknown if she was invited and declined or if she simply didn’t get invited to participate in the video. If she declined, it would make sense considering she’s been pulling away from her party from the beginning of her campaign, sparking speculation that she intends to run as an Independent or a Libertarian if she doesn’t get the Democratic nomination. If she simply wasn’t invited, it could be due to a combination of her declaring she wouldn’t be in the last debate (though she didn’t qualify anyway) as well as her “present” vote on both Articles of Impeachment.

Gabbard has proven to be a real pain for the Democrats. She is attributed with some credit for derailing Kamala Harris’s campaign after the California Senator skyrocketed following the first debate. In the second debate, Gabbard called her out for multiple infractions, including a pro-law-enforcement stance she had as California Attorney General.

It would be funny if she pulled off a miracle and won the nomination. The DNC clearly doesn’t like her and many in their caucus consider her a Democrat In Name Only. This middle finger from the DNC shows they don’t like dissenters to collectivism.

