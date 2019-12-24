Poll: Impeachment is an abuse of power… by Democrats

The Democrats show they are the party of projection as well as hypocrisy with the impeachment scam.

Now that the authoritarian left has shown that the urgency of impeachment was a sham, the results of a recent Rasmussen poll was that most voters consider impeachment an “Abuse of Power” by the Democrats. The survey, released last Friday found:

That 51% of Likely U.S. Voters agree with Trump’s statement in a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives before the vote: “This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat lawmakers unequaled in nearly two-and-a-half centuries of American legislative history.” Similarly, 48% agree with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she said, “Our democracy is what is at stake. … The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.”

Rasmussen Reports didn’t identify the source of those two statements.

The Associated Press also reported today that the House committee raised the prospect of more impeachment articles. Thus we have the specter of the Democrats bringing up more articles of impeachment while they make demands on how the President will be able to defend himself from these charges.

Meanwhile, we have the situation encapsulated by MRCTV’s Brittany M. Hughes:

REALITY CHECK: House Dems Who Rushed Impeachment Are Now Stalling, Because They Have No Case – and They Know It.

