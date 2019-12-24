Democrats
Poll: Impeachment is an abuse of power… by Democrats
The Democrats show they are the party of projection as well as hypocrisy with the impeachment scam.
Now that the authoritarian left has shown that the urgency of impeachment was a sham, the results of a recent Rasmussen poll was that most voters consider impeachment an “Abuse of Power” by the Democrats. The survey, released last Friday found:
That 51% of Likely U.S. Voters agree with Trump’s statement in a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives before the vote: “This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat lawmakers unequaled in nearly two-and-a-half centuries of American legislative history.”
Similarly, 48% agree with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she said, “Our democracy is what is at stake. … The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.”
Rasmussen Reports didn’t identify the source of those two statements.
The Associated Press also reported today that the House committee raised the prospect of more impeachment articles. Thus we have the specter of the Democrats bringing up more articles of impeachment while they make demands on how the President will be able to defend himself from these charges.
Meanwhile, we have the situation encapsulated by MRCTV’s Brittany M. Hughes:
REALITY CHECK: House Dems Who Rushed Impeachment Are Now Stalling, Because They Have No Case – and They Know It.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Poll: Impeachment is an abuse of power… by Democrats
Democrats make promo video that includes Deval Patrick, excludes Tulsi Gabbard
Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment timetable was designed to ruin Christmas. Seriously.
Trump on Pelosi: ‘She lost Congress once, she will do it again!’
Watch people calling abortion a right until they see what actually happens in one
Poll: Impeachment is an abuse of power… by Democrats
Watch people calling abortion a right until they see what actually happens in one
Soros’s ‘rented evangelicals’
ICE releases video debunking Elizabeth Warren’s ‘entrapment’ at University of Farmington
Ted Cruz blasts Pelosi’s sitting on Articles of Impeachment: A ‘sign of weakness,’ ‘admission of failure’
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Trending
-
Culture and Religion18 hours ago
Soros’s ‘rented evangelicals’
-
Education1 day ago
ICE releases video debunking Elizabeth Warren’s ‘entrapment’ at University of Farmington
-
Democrats1 day ago
Pelosi’s tactics versus McConnell’s strategies is a lopsided affair with one conclusion
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
It’s time to offer asylum to the truly persecuted: Christians in Nigeria being butchered daily
-
Military2 days ago
Space Force is here and has a message: We’re hiring
-
Politics2 days ago
President Trump: Never Trumpers ‘are the dumbest human beings on Earth’
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
There is no biblical case for impeachment, Mark Galli
-
Democrats2 days ago
The left considers liberty a disease that needs to be eradicated