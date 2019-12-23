Watch people calling abortion a right until they see what actually happens in one

The realities of abortion do not match the “clump of cells” they’re portrayed as by the pro-abortion lobby. It’s a purely demonic procedure in many cases, and we’re not just talking about late-stage abortions. Even at earlier stages that many people find acceptable for abortions to be performed, the brutality required to murder a pre-born child is heartbreaking.

These people in Great Britain learned the ugly truth after declaring the “right” to abortion must be protected, echoing the narrative being pushed by people who want to hasten society’s demise.

The one form of violence that we don’t get to see in media/movies is the violence of abortion.

If people saw the gruesome killing that is sold to society as the “right to choose”,they’ll recoil from it. This powerful video by @cbruk captures this reaction pic.twitter.com/pEFdUHYE4h — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) December 22, 2019

Just as we’re firm believers most people would consider themselves conservatives if they understood the truth and weren’t inundated by leftist indoctrination in school and propaganda in the media as adults, so too do we believe if people knew what really happened in the abortion process, their views would soften. As one who believe abortion at any stage and for any reason is wrong, it’s often hard for me to share videos that can compel people to simply turn their “acceptable abortion clocks” back a few weeks. But in this cultural, spiritual, and political battle, we must often accept smaller wins in our quest for greater ones.

The Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform UK (CBR UK) compiled this video from several individual reactions they’ve been compiling for nearly a year. It’s a stark reminder about the lack of knowledge among everyday westerners today. As Clash Daily reports, many who saw the video of actual abortions will be haunted for a long time.

Their Pro-Abortion Convictions Melt Away After Watching What One REALLY Looks Like As these man-on-the-street-style interviews show, there a world of difference between knowing all of the clinical terminology and processes involved, and actually being confronted with a short one-minute video the reality of the act itself. This camera view doesn’t show what they are looking at. It only shows the reaction as we observe people watching a video of the procedure they so offhandedly endorsed only moments earlier. When it stops being an abstraction they can dismiss with euphemisms, the scene changes entirely.

The goal is to get people to visit their website with the graphic video of abortions as well as images of the results. I didn’t watch the video. I don’t need to. I’m already fully committed to the pro-life movement. But I will definitely send anyone who still believes they are “pro-choice” when in reality they are pro-abortion, and this is what happens in the procedure they’re supporting as a right.

Abortion is a blight on modern society. When historians look back, it will be seen unambiguously as murder. Why? Because it takes a selfishness and willful disregard for the truth to see it as anything other than the brutal taking of a human life.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.