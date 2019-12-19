News
Congressman Mark Meadows to retire
In an unexpected move a day before the 2020 filing deadline in North Carolina, Representative Mark Meadows is retiring from Congress following this term. The four-term Congressman has been a stalwart conservative voice in the lower chamber, co-founding and heading up the House Freedom Caucus with fellow conservative Jim Jordan.
“For everything there is a season. After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I’m announcing that my time serving Western North Carolina in Congress will come to a close at the end of this term,” Meadows said. “This was a decision I struggled with greatly.”
Speculation immediately turned to a Senate run, but Meadows says he’s not interested in retiring Senator Richard Burr’s seat in 2022. There has also been talk of him becoming White House Chief of Staff, a position that he had expressed interest in before Mick Mulvaney was selected to take on the role. He also left the door open for joining the Trump administration or campaign and leaving Congress early.
Meadows has been one of the most contentious Congressmen on Capitol Hill during his tenure, fighting with both Democrats and Republicans. He had many famous battles with former Speaker of the House John Boehner, a moderate who often did not care for the Freedom Caucus’ moves to push for a more conservative agenda.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Meadows was conspicuous in his ongoing support for candidate Trump during the Access Hollywood video scandal. While many lawmakers shied away from supporting the candidate, Meadows was one of the few who continued to campaign for him. He has been one of the President’s most trusted advisers from Capitol Hill throughout his first term.
“Mark Meadows is the most honest politician I ever met in DC,” NOQ Report EIC JD Rucker said. “We discussed some pretty unnerving topics and he’s the only one who didn’t feed me the standard canned responses. He’ll be missed on Capitol Hill.”
Will his seat be filled by a constitutional conservative? We hope so. Losing Meadows won’t harm the numbers in Congress as his district is safely red, but his departure means a bonafide conservative voice is moving on.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
