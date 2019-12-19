Impeachment deflates first ‘big’ Democratic debate

There’s a debate tonight. You may not have heard about it since mainstream media has been covering the impeachment debacle nonstop since the last debate. Nevertheless, this pre-Christmas debate is supposed to be the one that gets people the most excited as it’s the one that normally gets the most views of the year. That may not be the case tonight as politics have dominated much of the holiday season.

Only seven candidates qualified for tonight’s debate, making it the first one with single-digit participants: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer. It was almost an all-Caucasian event until Yang made it in before the deadline.

Sadly, there will be at least one (and maybe a lot more) questions about impeachment. Now that the House of Representatives is (almost) done with their half of it, the focus will be on the Senate to have the trial. Three of the candidates – Sanders, Warren, and Klobuchar – are Senators.

But the debate almost didn’t happen. All seven candidates threatened to boycott the debate at Loyola Marymount University over a labor dispute between food workers and the company that services the school. A deal was tentatively reached, saving them from having to cancel.

They need this one. All of the Democratic candidates have been struggling for two months to get attention and much-needed fundraising exposure. Impeachment has sucked all of the air out of the newsrooms and kept the candidates scrambling to be noticed. One can argue that impeachment helped doom Kamala Harris’s campaign and kept Cory Booker and Julian Castro from being able to meet the debate requirements.

December debates have historically been the first one millions of Americans have taken time to watch. Will political fatigue and lack of attention make tonight’s debate a bust? Maybe keeping attention off the candidates is the DNC’s plan.

