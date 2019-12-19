Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theories escalate as video missing from original ‘suicide’ attempt

Since Jeffrey Epstein, provider of underage victims for his fellow rich and powerful pedophiles, allegedly committed suicide on August 10, conspiracy theorists have had field days with every new revelation. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death include broken cameras, missing guards, faulty autopsy reports, and oddly broken neck bones, all of which have led some to believe he was murdered by someone who wanted their dirty little secrets kept hidden. Now, the latest news from Epstein’s circle adds more fuel to the conspiratorial fire.

Video footage from the time he allegedly first attempted to kill himself has gone missing. The discovery came as a result of judge presiding over Nick Tartaglione trial. The former police officer who happened to be a cellmate with Epstein is charged with four homicides and wanted the footage outside of his shared cell to “demonstrate his character.” He claims he saved Epstein’s life, but Epstein had claimed that Tartaglione had actually attacked him.

It would be odd for Tartaglione to request the footage if he did attack Epstein. Then again, he may have been aware that the footage was missing and wanted to leverage what he knew about the conspiracy itself. Was he the first attempt by someone to “suicide” Epstein?

Surveillance Footage Outside Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Cell Is Missing, Prosecutors Say | The Daily Caller News of the missing footage was revealed during Nick Tartaglione’s hearing. Tartaglione, a former police officer, is accused of a quadruple homicide and faces the death penalty. This footage was important to his case because it could have spoken to Tartaglione’s character. The former police officer allegedly helped save Epstein’s life during the first suicide attempt July. The two were cellmates and Epstein reportedly said Tartaglione attacked him, according to the NY Daily News.

Epstein has become the subject of a popular meme posthumously as the words “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” are inserted into seemingly unrelated circumstances. It’s a play off a tactic used by conspiracy theorists in the past when they would start conversations about one thing, then end them with “9/11 was an inside job.”

Either Tartaglione did actually save Epstein from committing suicide the first time and the footage would have demonstrated it, or he was involved in a failed attempt and is using the missing footage for some sort of leverage. It’s all adding up to a conspiracy theory that seems to fit perfectly, yet that’s so controlled by the powerful people behind it that we’re never going to know the definitive truth.

This revelation adds fuel to a fire that has been raging for months before finally starting to cool down when impeachment sucked all of the air out of American newsrooms. Also, Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself.

