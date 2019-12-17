Ted Cruz: President Trump should be able to call Hunter Biden as Senate impeachment witness

As the House prepares to send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, much is being discussed about how the GOP should handle it. Senator Ted Cruz says both sides should get a fair shake. That includes President Trump, who the Senator from Texas believes should be able to call whatever witnesses he wants. Two names he mentioned in this interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos were controversial figures at the center of this whole mess: Hunter Biden and the whistleblower.

He’s absolutely correct. It may not be a wise move. After all, the GOP controlled Senate could easily move to dismiss from the get-go. They could also play like the House Democrats did and try to make it all as one-sided as possible. They have the votes to do so. But this president isn’t like presidents of the past who look solely at political expediency in such situations as scandal or impeachment. He wants to make the other side pay for their actions. That means a long, obnoxious, grueling Senate trial with contentious witnesses and bombshells uncovered.

And we’re talking about real bombshells, not the fake ones promoted by mainstream media at the behest of House Democrats during the impeachment hearings. President Trump wants it laid out for the American people. He wants to win this, not just move along from it.

.@GStephanopoulos: Are there 51 votes for quick trial with no witnesses? Cruz: "There are 51 votes in the Senate for a fair trial…if the president wants to call Hunter Biden, or wants to call the whistleblower, the Senate should allow (him) to do so." https://t.co/uVVJIIem3R pic.twitter.com/eSTPH1EDkR — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 17, 2019

There may be a lot of objections coming from the Senate, including powerful members like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham. They want to get in, get out, and get back to business. There’s wisdom in their desires, at least from a political perspective. But we’ll see which way the President leans, or even if he’ll have the choice. This is squarely in McConnell’s court now.

Most believe the last thing America needs is a spectacle ahead of an election year. But a spectacle may be exactly what it takes to get to the truth about what really happened in Ukraine. Senator Cruz is correct. It should be President Trump’s prerogative.

