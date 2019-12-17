Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power

One of the Articles of Impeachment to be voted on by the House of Representatives this week is for “abuse of power” by President Trump. Their claim is that he pressured Ukraine to announce an inquiry into Burisma (which they didn’t do) in exchange for military aid (which they received). It’s a downgrade from their initial attempt to accuse him of quid pro quo and then bribery, both of which were ludicrous accusations since there was no quo despite Ukraine receiving their quid.

Former game show host and current political activist Chuck Woolery who is co-host of the excellent podcast Blunt Force Truth, has been one of the most vocal conservative celebrities on social media since President Trump took office. He has no problem expressing opinions that do not align with his former cronies in Tinseltown, and speaking out against impeachment is no exception. One of his recent attacks focused on abuse of power with Woolery noting the people making the accusations are the ones who are actually guilty of their claims.

All of these investigations have proved that Trump was the only one in Washington that did not abuse power. Of course the ones blaming him, all abused their power. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) December 16, 2019

As this impeachment debacle wears on, it’s imperative that patriots follow Woolery’s lead and continue to promote the truth. There is no shortage of lies being told by Democrats and their mainstream media puppets. It’s our responsibility to make sure America gets to hear both sides of the story. The propaganda is strong. We need the truth to be stronger… with blunt force behind it.

